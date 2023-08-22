August 22, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Weather and Astronomy – Super Blu Moon is coming, it will be one of a kind. Here’s when and where to watch 3B Meteo

Weather and Astronomy – Super Blu Moon is coming, it will be one of a kind. Here’s when and where to watch 3B Meteo

Karen Hines August 22, 2023 2 min read
reading time
1 minute 21 seconds
Everything is in place for the Blue Supermoon on August 31st
Everything is in place for the Blue Supermoon on August 31st

The Great Blue Moon on August 31st (next Thursday) it will be An almost unrepeatable event So sure Not to be missed for two reasons. the first Wonderful proximity our satellite on Earth, 357.344 km for a minimum mileage of 356,410 km, effectively making it one Supermoonthe The biggest and most beautiful of the year. The second, which will give him the uniqueness, will be the full moon, so to speak, sudden from the lunar calendar. This August has Actually 5 phases of the moon And therefore Two full moons.

now, in a year Generally there is only 12 full moons but About every two and a half years There happens to be one Thirteentha moon unexpected by folk lore, thus He has no official name. for this reason The thirteenth full moon of the year he is called Blue Moon, Blue Moon.

On August 31 will be the thirteenth And the unexpected moon of the year and therefore a blue moon but at the same time also a super moon, therefore one Blue Super Moon. The astronomical event will not differ from the ordinary super moon (you will not see the blue moon as in the picture we put), but its extreme rarity makes it unique. The moon will reach full in the early hours of the night Thursday 31st August At about 03:35 in the morning It will be visible in Italy Only there Thursday evening More or less starting at 20:20 depending on the area where you will be. A beautiful moon disk will appear on the horizon Looking east.

See also  "We are the astronauts in extraterrestrial space 400 km from Earth"

Follow @3BMeteo on Twitter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Causes, symptoms and possible treatments

August 22, 2023 Karen Hines
6 min read

Nuclear fusion changes form, not matter

August 21, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

The way to “trick” the body into making walking as productive as running

August 21, 2023 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Weather and Astronomy – Super Blu Moon is coming, it will be one of a kind. Here’s when and where to watch 3B Meteo

August 22, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Even the UK has to deal with this piece

August 22, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Super Mario will no longer have his historical voice

August 22, 2023 Gerald Bax
3 min read

“See you do it for you…”

August 22, 2023 Samson Paul