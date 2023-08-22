Weather and Astronomy – Super Blu Moon is coming, it will be one of a kind. Here’s when and where to watch 3B Meteo

reading time

1 minute 21 seconds

Everything is in place for the Blue Supermoon on August 31st

The Great Blue Moon on August 31st (next Thursday) it will be An almost unrepeatable event So sure Not to be missed for two reasons. the first Wonderful proximity our satellite on Earth, 357.344 km for a minimum mileage of 356,410 km, effectively making it one Supermoonthe The biggest and most beautiful of the year. The second, which will give him the uniqueness, will be the full moon, so to speak, sudden from the lunar calendar. This August has Actually 5 phases of the moon And therefore Two full moons.

now, in a year Generally there is only 12 full moons but About every two and a half years There happens to be one Thirteentha moon unexpected by folk lore, thus He has no official name. for this reason The thirteenth full moon of the year he is called Blue Moon, Blue Moon.

On August 31 will be the thirteenth And the unexpected moon of the year and therefore a blue moon but at the same time also a super moon, therefore one Blue Super Moon. The astronomical event will not differ from the ordinary super moon (you will not see the blue moon as in the picture we put), but its extreme rarity makes it unique. The moon will reach full in the early hours of the night Thursday 31st August At about 03:35 in the morning It will be visible in Italy Only there Thursday evening More or less starting at 20:20 depending on the area where you will be. A beautiful moon disk will appear on the horizon Looking east.

