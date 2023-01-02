This experiment increases the chances that “Martians” will have “ideal conditions for bacteria to survive” on Mars.

When it comes to the universe, scientists are always working and working tirelessly to find answers to the most important questions.

And one of those matters is whether or not there is life on the planets closest to us. But also in remote places. In short, scientists are conducting studies and research to see if there is life in those unknown places or not and if there is any possibility of finding any. Particular attention was paid primarily to one of the planets of our solar system.

We’re talking about what everyone calls it “Red Planet”. Of course, we also know him by name. The planet in question is Mars. This is the topic of the article. In particular, we will talk about some experiments Made by some Scientists from U.S Team From Northwestern University in Illinoisin the United States of America.

Bacteria and single-celled organisms can easily survive the hostile conditions on Mars for years.

In practice, this team of researchers has done nothing but reproduce the extreme conditions on the planet in laboratories. This is related to the lack of water and the extreme cold that characterizes it. The conclusion is nothing short of astounding. Bacteria and other organisms may have survived for many years.

They are believed to have survived up to 280 million years. Moreover, scientists will almost certainly be able to find them in the bowels of the Earth if it becomes known that this planet, which is now so dear to everyone, has hosted life forms over time. To succeed in their intentions, these scientists did something they had never thought of and implemented before. They implemented a completely new method.

In practice, before exposing them to radiation similar to those on Mars, they first deprived them of the water they had inside and then froze them. Once these processes were completed and irradiated, they calculated the damage. And what came out of it was really amazing. The radiation managed to slightly scratch the dormant organisms.

This means that they are really very resistant. They even made sure that in those extreme conditions they had the ability to survive for millions of years. By making the necessary calculations, a more or less accurate number of these calculations has also been obtained. It will be more than 280 million years old. Really impressive number. Researchers are excited and eagerly awaiting the return of the space mission to Mars.

In particular, they are waiting for samples taken from the rover “perseverance” Which will return by 2027. All this to understand if this possibility of a long life has another possibility, that is, the possibility of life on this planet. Moreover, according to the researchers, before that moment, that is, before the return of the missions, it will be necessary to develop a method that will be able to understand whether the samples are really Martian and not polluted. We’ll see what happens.