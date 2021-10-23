October 23, 2021

Watford beat Everton 5-2

Mirabelle Hunt October 23, 2021 2 min read

Liverpool (United Kingdom) – Claudio’s first three points reach Ranieri off the bench of WatfordThe Romanian coach wins 5-2 on the field Dale Everton, regroup hosts twice and flip the score. To drag the London team to success is one The hat-trick of the Norwegian striker, This is with Milan, Parma and former Genoa Coca it’s at Dennis Responding to the goals of Davis and Richarlison, who led twice Benitez in the lead.

Everton took the lead with Davies, who opened the match early in the 3 minutes with a shot from the center that Gray served well. at 13′ King The Italian coach gives the first goal under his management, after his shot in the area on the development of a free kick. At 61 ‘Everton found the target of a new feature: he Richarlison (Returns after five games) To capitalize on the neglect of Watford’s defense, leaving only the Brazilian in the area free to head in from a good position. At 77′ thinks about it though Coca To put the score in a draw: former Genoa good, Parma and Milan mock Everton’s defense with their heads over the corner team’s developments. Three minutes later, the goal is still King On the counterattack, he turns the game around to lead Ranieri’s team forward. The Norwegian striker came back again in the 86th minute to take the score to 4-2, by signing a personal hat-trick. There is still room for a fifth goal for the guests with Dennis Whoever makes the most of the assist in Joao Pedro’s zone: ends 5-2.

