Wall Street resumes activity after strong post-quarter selling from US banks. Futures trend

A negative start to the US quarterly reports, which began with the publication of JPMorgan and other major banks in the United States.

The Wall Street Stock Exchange resumes its activity after last Friday's session of violent selling, which led to the collapse of the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 475.84 points, or 1.24%, to close at 37,983.24 points, and the S&P 500 Index fell by 1.46% to 5,123.41.

The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.62% to 16,175.09 points. During the day's lows, the Dow Jones fell nearly 582 points, or 1.51%, while the S&P 500 fell as much as -1.75%.

Last week, the S&P 500 fell 1.56%, the Dow Jones lost 2.37%, while the Nasdaq fell 0.45%.

The protagonist is JP Morgan, whose shares collapsed by more than 6% after publishing the accounts for the first quarter of 2024.

What disappointed the markets was the outlook for the net interest margin trend and CEO Jamie Dimon's comments about the outlook for the US economy.

Wells Fargo shares lost 0.4%, while Citigroup, the other American bank that announced its financial results last Friday, ended the session losing 1.7%.

Futures for major US stock indexes point to a desire for recovery on Wall Street. At around 7 a.m. Italian time, Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures advanced 0.26% and 0.32%, while contracts on the Nasdaq index recorded an increase of 0.33%.