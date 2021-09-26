On September 24, 2021snooze, the National Institute of Social Security, have informed the instructions to access bonus Intended for those who are opening a business. Therefore, it is designed as a catalyst for the so-called Freelance work. But how much is the reward? Who can ask for it? And how do we do it?

New INPS bonus up to €4680: who owns it

The application can be submitted by those who receive citizenship income, but within the limits The first 12 months of use. Granted amount up to 4.680 euroIn fact, it is equal to 6 months of income (780 euros), paid in one go.

It is not yet known whether the reward will also be present in 2022: It is known that other requirements for its application are that you start a self-employed business, a sole proprietorship or a co-op to take advantage of an additional bonus.

Summarize the application requirements bonus:

To be members of a beneficiary family unit Revenues Citizenship;

I started ، During the first 12 months of using the citizenship income, a Self-employed activity x de Sole Proprietorship o have subscribed to a share of the capital of a cooperative society in which the purpose of the mutual relationship is the performance of the work of the member;

, in the past 12 months, u or has not subscribed to a share of the capital of a cooperative society in which the object of the mutual relationship is the performance of work by the member, with the exception of the share for which the additional benefit is sought; Not to be part of family units that benefit from citizenship income Who have already used the reward (It is paid only once for each family unit benefiting from the citizenship income).

The new INPS bonus of up to € 4,680: for those who apply

to order INPS . BONUS Up to 4,680 euros, the application must be submitted to the National Institute of Social Security using the telematic form “RdC-Com Extended”, which can be found on the INPS website. You can send to the institute: