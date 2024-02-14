Vittorio Cecchi Gori was hospitalized in intensive care in Gemelli in Rome. Valeria Marini: “I am in contact with the doctors”

toRome editorial team

The producer is hospitalized due to “respiratory failure.” Angelo Perrone, Rita Rusic's friend's press agent, announced the news on television.

Vittorio Cecchi Gori He is admitted to the hospital Intensive treatment at the clinic twins for every “respiratory failure».

The news was broken live on Rai1, guest of “Storie Italiane”, by Angelo Perrone, press agent and friend of Rita Rusic, ex-wife ofFilm businessmanWho explained: “Vittorio had entered Gemelli on Monday for scheduled examinations linked to low saturation, and then he had Respiratory crisis He was transferred to intensive care due to respiratory failure.”

to'contractorformer politician and Film producerHe had been hospitalized since the beginning of the week due to the deterioration of his health condition. There is maximum secrecy on the part of the clinic, but from the rumors leaking from people close to Chichi Juri, the picture of clinical instability seems very serious.

“Rita Rosic – said Perrone – spoke to Professor Landi because Vittorio complained over the weekend of illnesses, with a very low heart rate and they were planning to be admitted to the hospital for tests on Monday; Therefore, it was fortunate that he was already in the hospital, but between Monday night and Tuesday morning there was a respiratory crisis that forced the doctors to transfer the businessman to intensive care: Yesterday afternoon there were some signs of improvement, but Situation A lot remains sensitive”.

“In the last few days – concluded the agent – he was more burdened because he was like that to reject the Graziafor him He worries More importantly, he was unable to visit his daughter Vitoria a Miami». See also Big Brother Phip, After Barrow's Cold Words to Verissimo, Jessica's Surprising Reaction Arrive: Doubtful Fans

I Film producer Mr. Dr Former sponsor from Fiorentina Ha 81 years oldHe will turn 82 in April. already in the past, In the 2017He was in the hospital Due to lack of ischemia Ischemic disease with heart complications. After a day in a medically induced coma, he remained in intensive care for a month.

A few hours after the news spread, he intervened Valeria MariniFormer partner of Cecchi Gori, close to the producer in critical moments: “I did it sense Shortly before Medico Which he follows every day and told me that conditions Who Vittorio is to improve – Showgirl Updates -. They moved him to intensive care due to this respiratory failure and it is now under control, but fortunately I spoke to his doctor and he seemed calmer, let's hope for the best, he A strong man. “If possible, I will go and see him later.”



Go to all the news from Rome





If you want to stay up to date with Rome news, subscribe for free to the Seven Hills of Rome newsletter. Delivered to your inbox at 7 a.m. every day. Adequate click here.