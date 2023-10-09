“Very serious things happened that I did not expect from my daughter’s father.”

This time it’s really over. After recent rumors of a crisis between Sophie Codigioni and Alessandro Paciano, the former tronista is addressing the situation head-on…

This time it’s really over. After recent rumors of a crisis between… Sophie Codejoni And Alessandro Pacianothe former tronista takes the stand and announces on her personal Instagram page that between her and her partner, who met inside the Gf Vip house and have recently become parents to a little girl, little Celine BlueI finish.

“With deep sadness in my heart, I am here to tell you that the relationship between me and Alessandro is over,” Sophie wrote in a long text published in her stories. “Many dangerous things have happenedSome of which I only recently discovered, which led me to make this decision. Unfortunately, I never thought that the person next to me, as well as my daughter’s father, could go this far.”

«This choice was not made lightly, but after the ups and downs that really hurt me and which I cannot ignore out of respect for myself and our daughter – explains Codigioni – I will continue to work through social media always trying to bring positivity and my smile. As you always were and as you should be. At this point I have to take a moment to myself to process everything. I won’t deny that I’m really broken. I always thank you for the support you give me and I ask you to take some time to overcome these events that have exhausted me at the moment. “I thought there was someone different next to me, but I was wrong.”

