Incredible WarnerDiscovery CNN+. and reduce resources

.’s new leadership Warner Discovery I dealt a blow to ambitious plans CNN to serve the broadcast by stopping the product’s marketing expenses while the business is being reviewed, according to people familiar with the matter. Warner Media hurried to throw CNN + Prior to the planned acquisition of the company by DiscoveryOne insider described it as a “race against time.” The service debuted on March 29, just a week before the $43 billion acquisition closed.

I left this step CNN Unlike the parent company to launch a great product, like the CEOs of Warner Discovery Insiders are concerned about hundreds of millions of dollars being spent on a specialized and unproven service. Warner Discovery He wants to create a great streaming product around him HBO Max, its largest flagship service, they added. The decision to suspend marketing spending was the latest change made below David ZaslavManaging Director of the combined group Warner DiscoveryThis month, he replaced nearly all of the top management at Warner with his team.

Jason Keelerthe former CEO of Warnerauthorized management CNN to go ahead with investing about $350 million this year to build the streaming service, even though he knew he was leaving the company, people familiar with the matter said. This left Zaslav to decide what to do CNN + Because it strategizes the giant broadcasting media’s plans and grapples with a heavy debt burden. Launching a streaming service is one of the biggest strategic bets in CNN Since when Ted Turner The network launched in 1980 as the first 24-hour news channel.

The first appearance comes on the heels of the sudden departure of the president CNN Jeff Zucker, who resigned in February after failing to disclose a romantic affair with a subordinate. there CNN Has made big announcements in recent months to get excited about the launch of CNN+. The company commissioned shows for its stars such as Anderson Cooper And without lemon I hired strangers as a cook Alison Roman And the former broadcaster Chris Wallace from Fox News.

