The Many Lives of Martha Stewart: Today in the USA is a documentary series about the empire of one of the most famous cooking faces

If we told you Martha Stewart, what would you think? To the Queen of the House, who taught generations of Americans how to welcome guests? To a food writer? Facing Martha's Park? Or the hero of the ImClone scandal? There are many sides to one One of the most famous women and entrepreneurs American, and he is now 81 years old. Aspects that CNN is trying to narrate in the documentary series shown today, The Many Lives of Martha Stewart.

Friends, collaborators, chefs and cooks who say they're inspired by her take turns in front of the cameras to tell the part of Stewart they know or think they know. Reconstruct the icon's face, like a puzzle. So starting young, when Graduated in architecturemoving on to a modeling career and starting out Catering companyAll the way to television and also to the stormy period at the beginning of the first decade of the twenty-first century, when she was sentenced to five months in prison and the same number of days under house arrest. Among the many things you can also expect to see Her ex-husband and her daughter, who are the major absentees from this choral tale. They, along with Stewart herself He declined to be interviewed. Who knows how long we'll have to wait before seeing the story of his empire in Italy as well.