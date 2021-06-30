Virgin Galactic gets green light for commercial space flights

Space tourism takes flight with Virgo Galaxy. Billionaire Richard Branson’s company in charge dell’impero Virginfinally received FAA approval (Act). Thus, the company has the green light to carry passengers in space, spurring an already unbridled race for commercial spaceflight and space tourism.

With its approval, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has expanded the company’s commercial space transportation operator license to allow this Transporting people on its space flights. This was announced by Virgin Galactic, which also announced that it has completed a comprehensive review of data collected from its test flight on May 22 and confirms that all flight objectives have been achieved with flying colors.

Virgin Galactic takes a ride in the race for commercial space travel السفر

The amendment to Virgin Galactic’s operator license, which the company has held since 2016, is the first time the FAA has granted it. Space line license to move people. Moreover, the positive answer from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) comes at a delicate moment for the company, given fierce competition from Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos, SpaceX and Elon Musk.

Michael ColglazerVirgin Galactic’s CEO said he is excited and satisfied with the results that reward the actions the company has chosen to follow. “We are very pleased with the results of our latest test flight, which met our stated flight test objectives. Flight completed Flawless The results show the safety and elegance of our flight system. Today’s FAA approval gives us a full commercial launch authorization, along with the success of our May 22 test flight Trust as we move on to our first manned test flightبية complete this summerThese are Colglazier’s words.

