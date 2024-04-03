Violent earthquake in Taiwan and dozens under the rubble – News

The largest earthquake to hit Taiwan in 25 years has killed at least nine people and injured more than a thousand so far. But there are dozens missing and stranded under the rubble or in coal mines, like the seventy workers who were surprised in the bowels of the earth by a violent earthquake measuring 7.4, according to the US Geological Survey, or 7.2, according to the survey conducted by the Taipei authorities. In 1999, a 7.6-magnitude earthquake killed about 2,400 people and destroyed or damaged 50,000 buildings.

Hualien County, the county on the east coast that tradition says was “the first to be caressed by the rising sun,” was the epicenter of the earthquake that shook the entire island with great force around 8 a.m. (2 a.m.). in Italy) and surprised those who were going to work and school; In addition, a tsunami warning was issued, which returned only a few hours later. Taiwanese television broadcast images of buildings tilted and twisted at unstable angles near the epicenter of the earthquake, which was located directly off the coast at a depth of about 15 kilometers.

First responders used simple ladders to help stranded people out through windows, while large landslides caused at least four casualties in the mountainous interior. In Taipei, the iconic 101 skyscraper swayed dangerously from the initial shock and subsequent aftershocks, while subways and high-speed trains were closed for safety inspections.

The National Fire Agency said efforts were underway to evacuate dozens of people trapped in tunnels near the city of Hualien, including two Germans who were later released. Meanwhile, communication was lost with 50 tourists on board 4 minibuses heading to a hotel in Taroko National Park, before the long weekend.

The Taiwan Science and Technology Center also reported that about 100 people and vehicles were stranded in the Jinwen and Daqinshui tunnels under the Hualien Mountains. “Right now the most important thing and the highest priority is to save people,” President-elect William Lai said, speaking outside one of the worst-hit buildings in the city of Hualien, which cut off its province from the rest of the country. The island is between the collapse of bridges, landslides, and the collapse of the road network.

Taiwan's air force itself had to deal with the earthquake: 6 F-16 fighter jets were slightly damaged at one of the city's main bases from which they often take off to fend off Chinese aircraft raids, but expectations are that they will “return to service very soon.”

Beijing's official media reported that the quake was felt as far away as Shanghai, but especially in Fujian province, which faces Taiwan.

Experts warned that aftershocks could continue for four days: more than 50 tremors were recorded today, including at least twenty tremors with a strength higher than 4 degrees. “The epicenter was close to the surface and the quake was felt throughout Taiwan and the offshore islands,” he said. Wu Xinfu, director of the Seismic Center of the Central Meteorological Administration in Taipei.

Electricity company Taipower said in the evening that most of the electricity had been restored, while the island's two nuclear power plants were considered safe. Foxconn, the largest iPhone assembler, halted some production lines but added that normal operations had gradually resumed. “To ensure the safety of employees, some facilities have been evacuated,” Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), a global leader in microchips and a major supplier to Apple and Nvidia, said. Production has been suspended for the rest of the day, and only on Thursday will the picture about the potential impact be clearer, including at a global level. Its shares on the Taipei Stock Exchange closed down 1.3% while the Taiex Index (-0.63%) shrugged off the impact of the earthquake.

The White House: We are ready to help Taiwan



The White House announced that the United States is “ready” to help Taiwan, which was struck by a strong earthquake measuring more than 7 degrees, which killed at least 9 people and injured 900 others. Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the National Security Council, said in a statement, “The United States is ready to provide all necessary assistance,” explaining that the American executive branch is “monitoring” the consequences of the earthquake in Taiwan “and its potential impact on Japan.”

China is ready to provide assistance after the earthquake that struck Taiwan



China is “deeply concerned and expresses its sincere condolences to the compatriots of Taiwan affected by the disaster” of the violent 7.4-magnitude earthquake recorded this morning on the east coast of the island. This is what a spokeswoman for the central government's Taiwan Affairs Office said, explaining that “we will pay close attention to the disaster and subsequent situations and will be ready to provide assistance in the event of a disaster.”

Indian Prime Minister Modi 'saddened by Taiwan earthquake'



“I am deeply saddened by the loss of life resulting from today's earthquake in Taiwan.” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote this on “We stand in solidarity with the resilient people of Taiwan as they bear the consequences and recover,” Modi concluded.

Michel, EU aid is available for Taiwan



He added, “My sincere support to all people affected by the Taiwan earthquake. My condolences to the families of the victims.” This is what the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, wrote on the X website regarding the strong earthquake that struck the island this morning. Michel adds: “The European Union is ready to provide all necessary assistance.”

