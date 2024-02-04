Storm Nadine hits northern Europe with hurricane-force winds! These are the consequences for Italy

A violent Atlantic storm named NadineIt is preparing to hit northern Europe with hurricane-force winds ready to sweep the Norwegian coast with gusts exceeding 190 km/h.
In short, something is starting to open up at the atmospheric level, that is The first signs of a turning point Which soon It will also have consequences for the Mediterranean basin and for Italy.
But let's go in order. It is expected that Nadine stormas meteorologists at the University of Berlin have renamed it, will particularly hit the northern-central sectors of the Norwegian peninsula with Wind speed is expected to reach 190 km/h (As powerful as a Category 2 hurricane); do you think that where They can reach heights 10/15 meters Near the coast. In addition to the gusty winds, heavy rains and real storms are also expected Navy Then it also spread to Sweden and Finland.
For Italy, the dates marked in red on the calendar are from 10 to 12 February onwards. In fact, the “Atlantic Gate” could be reopened after long weeks of anticyclone dominance: in meteorological language, this term means that there are no obstacles for the disturbances descending from the ocean to be able to reach our country and thus cause more lively and certainly dynamic weather phases. . to'impact It would be more straightforward to have Rain and snow return (Snowflakes especially in the mountains, but surprises cannot be ruled out at low altitudes) after a long time over a large part of our country.
