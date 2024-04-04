The situation after the earthquake

strong shock 6.0 magnitude earthquake It is registered in the area FukushimaNortheast JapanOn Thursday, April 4th. The earthquake occurred, according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency, nearby at home.





Strong earthquake in Japan

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that the earthquake occurred at around 12:16 local time, while it was five in the morning in Italy.

The epicenter of the earthquake was recorded in the city of Nami, Fukushima Prefecture, northeast of the country 40 km deep.

The residents of the capital also clearly felt the earthquake Tokyo.





Reports, according to local newspaper NHK, also from Yahaba (Iwate Prefecture) to Ishinomaki (Miyagi) and also to Natori, Kakoda, Tomei, Osaki, Watari, Wakuya, Misato and Soma.

The situation between damage and tsunami warning

At the moment no damage to people or objects has been reported No tsunami warning could be issued.

Seismograph





Due to the strong earthquake, trains on the Tohoku Shinkansen Line were halted due to power outages on some routes due to the earthquake. Activities resumed on all lines around 12.30 local time, 5.30 Italian time.

Fear for the Fukushima nuclear power plant

The Japanese Nuclear Corporation says that there were no malfunctions in the power plants after the earthquake. Alive and still well imprinted in the memory, in fact March 2011 disaster After the Tohoku earthquake, which caused a tsunami, one of its main waves affected the reactors of the power plant.

This is another earthquake that scares Asia after the earthquake that occurred just twenty-four hours ago in Taiwan with a magnitude of 7.4.



