VAT reward, The Deadline May 28, 2021 To send Apply to the Revenue Agency It is also obligatory to obtain Automatic batch From the second batch of aid previously provided Bis Sostegni decree.

A few hours before the deadline, the Duplicate Sostegni edict text Confirms the new layers mechanism for New grants.

They will be entitled to a Double payment Holders The purchase tax They will provide Apply by the deadline of May 28, 2021.

It will then be possible to apply New scholarship application, Calculated taking into account the loss incurred between April 2020 and March 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year.

VAT reward, apply by May 28, 2021 also for automatic payment of Sostegni bis

Meeting the deadline of May 28, 2021 becomes doubly important for Holders The purchase tax In possession Requirements to reach The reward stipulated in the Sostegni Decree.

The Sostegni decree bis no. 73/2021 actually states that VAT numbers holders are actually beneficiaries of Expected non-refundable contribution by DL Sostegni I., and then. 41/2021, they are entitled Automatic batch New compensation for the same amount.

So it will not be superfluous to place an order, but among the requirements that must be met, it will be necessary The purchase tax Results Active as of May 26The day the decree of 40 billion euros entered into force.

To administer the new batch of aid will beRevenue Agency That, without other obligations, Will be paid automatically the new Non-refundable bonus Recognized for the holder of the value-added tax number, by adding balance to the bank or postal current account or by recognizing the tax credit for use in clearing by form F24.

The method of disbursement will be the same as described in the application for non-reimbursable grants referred to in Article 1 of Decree No. 41/2021. Those who have chosen to recognize the amount through a tax credit will not be able to choose to pay on the checking account, and vice versa.

It should also be noted that Automatic batch This will be done exclusively against holders of VAT numbers who have not improperly received the grant or who have not returned it.

VAT reward, double payment and new application for non-reimbursable contribution from the Sostegni bis decree

Who is presenting Request for non-reimbursable contributions By the deadline of May 28, 2021, in addition to the payment of the second installment of assistance in an amount equal to 100% of what has already been paid, Apply for the new bonus The Sostegni bis decree provides for holders of VAT numbers.

The A non-reimbursable “alternative” grant They will be recognized in case Reduction in turnover and fees In that period From April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021 Equal to at least 30% compared to the same number for the period from April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020.

Change the reference period to calculate the loss incurred and to calculate the amount payable.

The remuneration stipulated in Decree No. 41/2021, in addition to the new automatic grant, is based on data for the period between January 1 and December 31, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

The new standard provided for in the Sostegni bis decree is depicted instead Economic situation For companies, subject to the restrictions and closures of Early 2021.

The amount due, for those who have already benefited from the non-reimbursable shares specified by the First Sostegni Decree, will be calculated for the difference between the average monthly trading amount and the fees for the two periods taken into account, according to the following ratios:

60% up to 100,000 EUR in revenue and fees;

50% from 100,000 € to 400,000 €;

40% from 400,000 € to 1 million €;

30% from 1 million to 5 million euros;

20% from 5 million to 10 million euros.

Not everyone will be guaranteed payment, however. In fact, the Sostegni bis decree states this when calculating the amount of the new reward for VAT numbers The amount actually paid will be taken into account Automatically.

Basically, the amount actually recognized will be deducted from the contribution value calculated based on the decrease in the turnover recorded in the March / April period.

If it is a quantity An alternative reward Must be produced Lower Compared to the order already due, the revenue agency will not process the order.

Alternatively, increased calculation criteria are provided for those who have not applied for the first scholarship, thus, They didn’t automatically receive credit Prescribed in Sostegni bis. In this case, theThe outstanding amount is up to 90%.

However, a specific line item is waiting for the revenue agency to start the operational phase. Special attention must be paid to the prerequisites for the application: for those obligated to comply, it will be necessary to submit LIPEs for the first quarter, which ends May 31, 2021.