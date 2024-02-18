8,329 new VAT numbers were opened during 2023 in FVG (of which 1,781 in Trieste), 269 more than in the previous year, with an increase of 3.3% and with the number of new openings stabilizing at levels more in line with those in the previous three-year period 2017- 2019. We are talking about a figure that places Fvg in third place in Italy, after Valle d'Aosta which recorded an increase of 6.2%, and Lombardy second with +5.3%. However, the Bel Paese index recorded a decline of 1.9%. This was announced by Ires researcher Fvg Alessandro Russo who reworked the Mef data. The growth was not homogeneous: at the regional level, only the former provinces of Udine and Pordenone showed increases (+4.8% and +6%, respectively), while the regions of Julian and Isonzo recorded increases, albeit small, and decreases (-0.2% and -). 1.1%). Returning to regional data, the recorded increase concerns only natural persons (+404 units), which includes both individual companies and self-employed workers, including freelancers. This increase affected men and women pretty equally (+6.7% and +6.5% respectively), and mainly included people aged 51-65 (+12.1%), while the number of job opportunities for those over 65 decreased Overall (-21.6%). Moreover, the share of openings made by people under 35 years of age has begun to grow again after declining in 2015-2016, reaching nearly 50% of the total in the biennium 2022-2023, a trend favored by the possibility Commitment to a flat rate system that, in the period 2022-2023, at the national level covered almost half of new openings. Furthermore, again looking only at the opportunities available to natural persons, 25% of new VAT figures are initiated by someone born abroad, particularly in a European country outside the EU.

Sectoral trends

It is the sector of scientific and technical professional activities, professional (notaries, lawyers, accountants, engineers, architects, etc.) and other, which asserts itself as the most active with 1,578 openings in 2023 in the region. Compared to the previous year, there was a significant decline in construction (-9.2%, equivalent to 100 fewer openings), agriculture showed a slight decline (-2%), while the sector, which includes accommodation and restaurants, after the severe decline caused by The health emergency has shown a recovery in recent years, even if pre-pandemic values ​​are still far away (531 jobs in the region in 2023, compared to 683 jobs in 2019). Finally, it is worth noting the educational boom that reached +70% in just one year (from 213 to 363 job opportunities).