Variations and Exclusive Pokemon – Nerd4.life

According to tradition, the remake of the fourth generation of Pokémon games also has differences from one version to another. Let me be clear, nothing greatly affects the adventure or gaming experience as a whole, but it is good to have a clear idea before choosing which of the two versions to buy. What makes one game really unique compared to another is the presence of a good number of exclusive Pokémon, which is an especially important element for those who want to complete a Pokédex 100% or want to create their own “dream team” with certain creatures.

In this guide by Pokemon Shining Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl We will explain Differences And we will list Pokemon Exclusive from each version.



Don’t worry, Pikachu appears in both Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl have a good number of unique creatures that cannot be hunted in the other version. For example, in Shining Diamond only you can get Larvitar and make it evolve into a very powerful Tyranitar, while Bagon, Shelgon and Salamence are only found in Shining Pearl.

When it comes to exclusive creatures, the most significant differences for most players relate to Legendaries. Obviously two Pokemon on the cover, Dialja and PalkiyaIt is only present in one of the two versions. Specifically, Dialga only appears in the Pokémon Shining Diamond, while Palkia only appears in the Pokémon Shining Pearl. but that is not all.

Once you become the Sinnoh League Champion, you will have access to Rosa Rugosa Park, an unprecedented location presented exclusively with the fourth generation remake, where you will meet legendary Pokémon, some of which are exclusive to one version or another. Specifically, in Shining Diamond you can get Ho-Oh and the trio of Johto mythical beasts, namely Raikou, Entei and Suicune. However, in the bright pearl are the loggias and the trio of mythical birds of Kantō, namely Zapdos, Moltres and Articuno.

If your goal is to complete your Pokédex to 100%, you can get the absent Pokémon in your copy by Trade with other players Or maybe import it through the Pokémon Home service, which will only be available for Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl through 2022.

Below you will find a fileExclusive Pokemon List By Diamante Lucente and Perla Splendente, based on official information and those shared online by those who already own the two games and by a data miner. We believe the list is reliable, but we will make changes in the next few days if necessary.

Pokemon exclusive to Shining Diamond

Pokemon exclusive to Shining Pearl