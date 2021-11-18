November 18, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Activision, Zero Tolerance Doesn't Apply To Bobby Kotick In The absence of Evidence - Nerd4.life

Activision, Zero Tolerance Doesn’t Apply To Bobby Kotick In The absence of Evidence – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax November 18, 2021 1 min read

staff Activision They discussed with the management, and asked if it was the case Bobby Kotik The intolerance Which the company has used in other situations, but receive an answer that does not exist at the moment Proof related to the CEO’s behavior.

According to some testimonies, Kotik had known about the sexual harassment years ago and could have committed it himself, but these are exactly the statements without concrete evidence, which also refers to events that occurred ten years ago.

Perhaps this is also why the Activision Board of Directors has stood by the CEO, in the name of principle a guarantee Which, however, was not applied to other cases, hence the requests for clarification from the staff.


Bobby Kotik, President and CEO of Activision

In short, the situation is off: on the one hand, there are the employees of Activision, who hear themselves even in a ferocious way and demand the resignation of CEO Bobby Kotik; On the other hand, there is an administration that probably won’t give in, unless the scandal generates an economic backlash.

Meanwhile, Jim Ryan has also criticized Activision after allegations of harassment, and more authoritative voices may join him at this point.

See also  Bridge of Spirits, PC Better Than PS5 And PS4 In Digital Foundry Analysis - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

New content program arrives until 2022 – Nerd4.life

November 18, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Gloves revealed for a live metaverse experience – Nerd4.life

November 17, 2021 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Many new PS5 and PS4 discounts with PlayStation Indies sales – Nerd4.life

November 17, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

Surprised in Spain, I saw the snowy owl from Harry Potter – World

November 18, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

March and Fuku Case – Use ‘Illegal’ fries to taste in the magazine

November 18, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Uber Eats arrives in Terni

November 18, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Games Week returns to Milan and doubles with Cartomix

November 18, 2021 Lorelei Reese