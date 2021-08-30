Vanguard, Dr. Disrespect has great doubt after trying alpha – Nerd4.life

Call of Duty: Vanguard appeared recently alpha Especially designed for multiplayer mode Heroes Hill, which was generally appreciated by an expert like Dr Disrespect, who also expressed a big doubt Related to this option from the new Activision game.

During one of his recent videos, the operator who specializes in the shooter in question said he liked the idea of ​​Champion Hill, which works well, but he’s totally convinced that Most players will not use it, preferring to quickly switch to multiplayer modes and Call of Duty: Warzone.

“I think the basic concept of the situation is very interesting, it is cheerful. It’s one of those things…kind of like 1v1, 2v2, 3v3… you play with it a little bit, it feels like something new, it’s fun for a while and then you think But where will the game go, mostly? I have this feeling that the situation will end this way,” the broadcaster explained.

“Unless there are elements that are somehow incorporated into the part battle royale Multiplayer, but I don’t know how it can be combined, not if there’s going to be a ranked system or even if that’s interesting enough.”

In short, according to Dr Disrespect, the new Hill of Champions mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard appears to be an interesting diversion, but there is a tangible possibility that it will be. deserted soon enough from the community, thus condemning it for a rapid decline compared to other multiplayer modes and Battle Royale Call of Duty: Arizona, which will likely remain the items of greatest interest.

Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha was available on PS5 and PS4 with Hill of Champions mode last weekend, you can learn more about it in an alpha beta that was published just yesterday on these pages.