Also block shared accounts for Disney+, which is where the crackdown begins Like Netflix: This is where the ban begins

As happened with Netflix, Italian subscribers are being warned. Disney+ has decided not to share passwords, starting in Canada. Subscribers to the streaming service in the North American country received an email informing them that Disney is “implementing restrictions on the ability to share your account credentials outside of your household.” It’s not clear what these restrictions are, but the warning is clear: “You cannot share your subscription with anyone who does not live with you,” we read in the Help Center. Meanwhile, Disney+ has also introduced a special section where users can control who accesses their accounts.

How will Disney+ prevent password sharing?

The news comes just over a month after its third-quarter 2023 earnings call, in which Disney CEO Bob Iger said the company — which is going through tough economic times, so much so that thousands of employees have been laid off — was “actively exploring” Ways to manage joint accounts. Iger also said that a “significant” number of people are currently sharing passwords for Disney services, adding that the company and Disney has the “technical capacity” to monitor access. It remains to be seen how any restrictions will be implemented. If Disney adopts the same technology as Netflix, devices will be identified by their IP address to prevent more than one device from being registered as a primary device. For Netflix, the process was a success. Hopefully Disney follows in his footsteps.

Read also: