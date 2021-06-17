June 17, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Slavery in the USA Towards an African American Compensation Act - World

Is Moscow, Navalny a foreigner in the United States? ‘If He Works for Americans’ – Ultima Ora

Noah French June 17, 2021 1 min read

(ANSA) – Moscow, June 17 – The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in response to a question about the imprisonment of a Russian opponent, announced that Alexei Navalny could exchange prisoners with the United States, announcing that he could allow dissidents to leave the United States “suddenly discovered that he was an American citizen and that country’s special For services “or vice versa, only if it is officially confirmed by the Americans”. “Alternatively, I do not think so,” Peskov concluded, citing Peskov’s interview with Radio Ego in Moscow, as reported by Interfox on his return to the United States during a summit between Geneva and Putin yesterday. A Kremlin spokesman said the question had not been discussed.

Peskov last year accused the Russian opposition of collaborating with the CIA, after which Navalny announced that he wanted to prosecute him. Alexei Navalny was arrested in January and returned to Russia from Germany where he was treated for poisoning, which is suspected by Russian secret services. (On the handle).

Reproduction Protected © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

2 min read

How Much Money Do You Need to Be Happy? / US study: “At least 80 thousand euros a year”

June 17, 2021 Noah French
4 min read

The vaccine mix sends experts to a tailspin

June 16, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Ryder Cup, Countdown begins: 100 days in the US-Europe

June 16, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Is Moscow, Navalny a foreigner in the United States? ‘If He Works for Americans’ – Ultima Ora

June 17, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Goodbye cash? What are the changes to account and card fees

June 17, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Enrico Papi and back to Mediaset: “Bullying by powerful colleagues”

June 17, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

No one knows the secret to good breathing and sleeping peacefully without mosquitoes

June 17, 2021 Karen Hines