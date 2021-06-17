Is Moscow, Navalny a foreigner in the United States? ‘If He Works for Americans’ – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – Moscow, June 17 – The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in response to a question about the imprisonment of a Russian opponent, announced that Alexei Navalny could exchange prisoners with the United States, announcing that he could allow dissidents to leave the United States “suddenly discovered that he was an American citizen and that country’s special For services “or vice versa, only if it is officially confirmed by the Americans”. “Alternatively, I do not think so,” Peskov concluded, citing Peskov’s interview with Radio Ego in Moscow, as reported by Interfox on his return to the United States during a summit between Geneva and Putin yesterday. A Kremlin spokesman said the question had not been discussed.



Peskov last year accused the Russian opposition of collaborating with the CIA, after which Navalny announced that he wanted to prosecute him. Alexei Navalny was arrested in January and returned to Russia from Germany where he was treated for poisoning, which is suspected by Russian secret services. (On the handle).

