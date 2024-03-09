US GP, F1 races in Austin: times on TV

American Formula 1 Drivers' Weekend, Who returned after the weekend in Qatar – which saw Verstappen win and world champion – more energetic than ever to face free practice, qualifying and the race in the United States.

With Sprint Race the format changesFerraris is ready to face Red Bulls for first place. Free practice will start this evening at 7.30pm, while qualifying will start at 11.00pm, which is unusual times due to the timing as we know. As usual, it is clear that the qualifications will tell us the names according to the order of their positions on the grid in the race on Sunday, October 22. As is the case every weekend, this will also be broadcast live and live on Sky, but will also be delayed on digital terrestrial channel TV8.

Free practice and qualifying for the 2023 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix will take place today, Friday, October 20, at the Austin Circuit. We start at 7.30pm with the first and only free practice session of the weekend and the official qualifying sessions will take place at 11.00pm. Everything is ready for the United States Grand Prix at Austin, the eighteenth round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar.

The program has undergone some changes compared to usual, in fact it has already been revolutionized today: only one free practice session is scheduled for this evening (Italian time) and the traditional qualifying sessions (with Q1, Q2 and Q3) will start instead at 11pm, and Providing it by one day compared to the usual program, in order to be able to compete in the Sprint race tomorrow, the fifth of the year. We know that tonight's qualifying will determine the starting grid for Sunday's race.

The US Grand Prix is ​​about to be broadcast, Unusual times, since it will be held in the United States and the time zone is clearly different from the European one. Free practice and qualifying for the Austin GP will be broadcast live on TV and live on Sky and NOW (7.30pm and 11.00pm). The qualifiers will also be visible on TV8 (digital terrestrial channel 8) postponed at 00.30.

Although both Formula 1 world titles have been largely awarded – the constructors' title to Red Bull and the drivers' title to Max Verstappen – the major racing series is engaged in one of the most complex outings of the season.

The teams will be back on track again this weekend, but away from their headquarters on the Old Continent, the drivers have traveled to the United States, and They will still be away for three grands prix in a row. If we're going to watch the racing this weekend in Austin, we'll see them next weekend in Mexico, and finally in Brazil, on November 5th, waiting for the final rush.

Circle

The riders will race in the US Grand Prix circuit of the Americas, Built on the southeastern outskirts of Austin, the capital of Texas. It is the first stadium to be built on American soil specifically to host a Formula 1 race, and is a project by German architect Hermann Tilke.

The track was officially opened by Mario Andretti E Since 2012 it has been home to the US F1 GP. It is 5,513 meters long and consists of 20 curves. The Circuit of the Americas is beloved by drivers and enthusiasts, and despite having two long straights, requires a high aerodynamic load due to the complexity of its sectors.

Many fast and wide curves and many ups and downs, One of the most wonderful moments of the race is the start: Drivers immediately find themselves having to face a straight road that reaches 11% and ends with a sharp blind bend.