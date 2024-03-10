Free practice and qualifying times, programme, TV broadcast, October 20

The racing weekend begins on the evening of Friday October 20th in Italy 2023 US Grand PrixValid for the eighteenth round of this season's Formula One World Championship. The new format for the Sprint race is being proposed again in Austin, so tomorrow will be very important indeed for the lead up to the weekend in Texas.

Qualifying on Friday will in effect determine the starting grid for Sunday's Grand Prix, pending a Saturday dedicated exclusively to the Sprint Shootout (with the Sprint Shootout pre-determining the starting order) when the event's first points are scheduled at Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

Red Bull has already won the constructors' title mathematically, while Max Verstappen has guaranteed himself mathematical certainty by sealing his third consecutive world championship. The challenge for second place in both championships remains open, with Mercedes ahead of Ferrari among the teams, while Sergio Perez has to watch his back from Lewis Hamilton among the drivers.

The Austin qualifiers will be broadcast on Live TV on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport F1 and Sky Sport 4KWhile the live broadcast will be available on Sky Go and Now. TV8 will broadcast the postponed and free official tests on Saturday at 00.30. OA Sport will bring you a live stream Full text of the event with real-time updates.

F1 USA 2023 qualifying calendar

Friday, October 20

7.30pm Free practice in Austin (USA) – Live TV on Sky Sport F1 and Sky Sport 4K

11.00pm Qualifying in Austin (USA) – Live TV on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport F1 and Sky Sport 4K

Formula 1 qualifying programme: Where to see them on TV and live

He lives: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport F1 and Sky Sport 4K

live feed: Sky Joe now

Live broadcast script: OA Sports

TV8 will broadcast the qualifying sessions in a delayed and free-to-air format on Saturday at 00.30.

Photo: La Presse