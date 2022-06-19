Wins the Queen’s Award for the second year in a row

London, UK) – Matteo Berrettini never stops . The Romanian tennis player was forced to miss tournaments in Madrid, Monte Carlo, Inter Milan and Roland Garros due to a wrist injury, to win the second title in a row after the success he achieved in Stuttgart last week, confirming himself. London Champion in Queens’ turf , which imposed itself last year. Nothing to do for Serbian Filip Krajinovic, who was defeated by the 10th-ranked Blue in the world rankings in two sets with a score of 7-5, 6-4.

Brittney: ‘I was in Queens to defend the title’

“There are so many feelings… The last thing I expected after the injury was to win two trophies And defend the title here, in one of the most prestigious tournaments. I don’t want to cry, but a lot of the credit goes to my team. I got to Stuttgart and wasn’t feeling well, I wasn’t hitting like I wanted. “It’s going to be hard here,” I said to myself, but I won in the end. I’m Italian, we Italians always complain – Matteo Berrettini jokes after his victory in Queens –. But now I’m not complaining. Whatever happens it will be a good memory. How do you feel when you win Queens twice? Here I always get lost in the aisles, I see the names of the former champions, but now knowing that my name is twice on that wall makes me so happyFinally a joke about Wimbledon:I couldn’t have asked for a better start to preparing for Wimbledon. but this It’s not Wimbledon prep, this is Queen’s and I’m here to defend the title. It is one of the most famous tournaments on the circuit. Then from next week I will change the target”, concludes the Romanian tennis player.