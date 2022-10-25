Wawrinka show in Basel. Casper Rod Elimination.

If Austrian Dominic Thiem sends the crowd in Vienna into a frenzy, In Basel, Swiss Stanislas Wawrinka, 37, ranked 194th in the world, achieved a feat by eliminating world number 3 Norgevez Kasper Ruud from the domestic championship., with 6-4 double segmental. “That’s exactly why – said Stan at the end of the match – I still play tennis.” Wawrinka was tough: 2 points converted for a break in 2 and 3 points for a break in 3. The Swiss broke 3 points in the first set and 4 all in the second and were saved nicely when the eighth game of the first set was called off. Three balls break the counter.

All in just 78 minutes of the match with 9 aces, no double faults, 93% of the points scored with the first serve, 10 points in 13 net goals, 28 winners and only 11 free faults.

In Basel Wawrinka, she played the tournament 15 times, never winning it. The best results were the 2006 semi-finals he lost to Fernando Gonzalez and the 2011 semi-finals in which he surrendered to Roger Federer. “For me, winning today was special – continued Stan – because I’ve always played this tournament with a lot of tension. I always want to show my best and I’ve succeeded quite a few times. Today I adapted really well on the court and I didn’t slush. The last few years have been very difficult. I am getting old and have had a lot of injuries. I am fighting with all my might to get back physically to my best and play my best tennis.”

For Stan, the four-time champion in Australia in 2014, at Roland Garros in 2015, and at the US Open in 2016, this is the most significant success of the past three years.Since then, in the round of 16 of Flushing Meadows 2019, he managed to defeat the then-world number one Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-5, 2-1 and retire. Wawrinka will face American Brandon Nakashima in the second round.

Roberto Bautista Agut won the last match of the day in midfield, who beat Serbian Laszlo Djerre 6-4, 6-1.

