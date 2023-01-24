January 24, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Two meters of snow in Rimini, Apennines. When a woman goes missing, efforts are made to save her 50 cats and dogs

Noah French January 24, 2023 2 min read

Rimini, 24 January 2023 – A 70-year-old woman who went missing yesterday in the municipality of Rimini has not yet been found. MontegobioloOn top of thatApennines In the province RiminiArea affected by forts snowfall Sunday and yesterday, they provoked difficulty, Like interruption of electricity and telephone networks.

He lived above the lady 50 between dogs and cats. The animals are still at home and the veterinary service has been activated to rescue them.

Snow in Montecopiolo, Rimini Apennines

Snow plows arrived at a village woman’s house yesterday evening during street cleaning work, but she was not found at home. For your searches, The Alpine Rescue.

Searches, after the house, extended to the neighborhood and were found Car 70 years old, but still no trace of her. A single woman living in this isolated area with several pets, the mayor of Montegopiolo set out to find her. Peter Rossi, Driving on your own snow cat

Snowy Nightmare

In Wallamarechia The dream of ‘Neon’ is back. Eleven days after the terrible winter of 2012, which left families stranded for days and businesses destroyed, the area is once again buried in snow. Some places have fallen Almost 2 meters. Thousands of families are without electricity.

The blackout They were caused by downed power poles and ice damage to power systems. There are isolated people, others have fled their homes and taken refuge in convents or with family members on the beach.

“Now the situation is under control – assures the Municipal Councilor for Agriculture of the Municipality of San Leo Valentina Guerra – Snow plows always worked day and night, but heavy snow caused damage to plants, hence the power outage. Everyone is doing their best,” he said.

See also  Fan Page, Rome Attorney's Office Durian - Cancels Capture Video on Politics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Service suspended between Termini and Battistini, chaos over attack on shuttle buses. Then the line went back

January 24, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

Kosovo-Serbia conflict, Washington mediates settlement

January 24, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

Puglia: Meeting between Emiliano and the US Embassy – Puglia

January 23, 2023 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Two meters of snow in Rimini, Apennines. When a woman goes missing, efforts are made to save her 50 cats and dogs

January 24, 2023 Noah French
1 min read

Made famous by The White Lotus, Villa Tasca can be rented on Airbnb: €5,500 per night

January 24, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

This is where the actress’ estate goes

January 24, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Weather, snow present postcard scenarios. New replicas await, even unpublished copies. picture

January 24, 2023 Karen Hines