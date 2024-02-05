February 5, 2024

Updates 11 confirmed cases in Florence

11 cases of monkeypox in Florence (Image source: fan page)

11 cases of monkeypox in Florence: The Ministry of Health would have been notified SkyTg24 Updates reported. The injuries go back a period of timeChristmas vacation They are young males, except for one middle-aged person.

It is a very rare contagious viral disease, is mainly found in Central and West African countries, but since 2022 monkeypox has appeared in Europe and Italy; It is transmitted through Close physical contactmainlySexual activitybut also Prolonged effusionsSymptoms similar to those of smallpox appear: Fever,
headache, Myalgia Mr. Dr rash. They are found in the vast majority of… Young people between the ages of 25 and 40 years.

At the European level, as stated in the latest joint report issued by the CommitteeEuropean Center for Disease Prevention and Control And fromGlobal Health Organization, In the period December 15 – January 15 It was registered 138 cases, including 17 in Italy. Since spring 2022, 26,703 patients have been diagnosed on the Old Continent, with 855 people hospitalized, 7 in intensive care and 7 deaths.

