Massimo Colassi: “Winning helps you work out calmly in the gym”

Free Juventus player comments on yesterday’s win in Padova. Coach Anastasi also speaks: “We played an opaque first set. We were a little tight while they were playing an exceptional run. Then we controlled the game and, frankly, we struggled a little bit, and worked really well with blocking, defense and counterattack.”

Perugia – Rest day for Sir Safety Souza Perugia.

Returning late in the evening from their triumphant flight to Padua, The Block Devils are enjoying 24 hours of rest and recuperation today. Appointment for everyone tomorrow morning at PalaBarton to begin short preparations for the upcoming match, the Superlega Outdoor Challenge Thursday night at Cucine Lube Civitanova to advance the eleventh day of the Superlega.

Waiting for the big Juventus match, it’s time for a satisfied analysis after the fourth consecutive win in this tournament won yesterday at the Queen Arena.

“In the beginning we struggled and we did it because Padova is a strong team”, says free Massimo Colassi. “They made the first set with a very high level of hitting, we made some mistakes quite a lot in a nice building but where it’s not easy to play and it takes time to improve the tempo of serving and receiving. Then we grew up saying all the basics and we were good at not falling apart in difficult moments. We We take the fourth win and the win is always the best, it helps you to work in the gym on things that may not go well with calm and serenity.Using a lot of players?We have the opportunity to let everyone play without losing quality.Suppose it is a luxury we can afford because the company may I created a list with the highest level and the coach can choose according to the characteristics of each without lowering the level. And let’s not forget the importance of who comes off the bench as well. Yesterday for example Greg (Robert, editor) with his entrance for the service he has given us.”

“We played an opaque first set.”explains the technician Andrea Anastasi. “We were a little tight while they were playing an unusual run. Then we controlled the match, honestly we struggled a little, and we worked really well with blocking, defending and counter-attacking, maybe with a few too many errors in serving. But these are all situations that exist because every game has its own story. On Thursday we go to Civitanova and we have a very exciting race that is also important to get to the rhythm of the Super Cup. We play against the Italian champions, a team that is growing. We will go to meet them with great humility and respect.”

Tonight’s summary of PADUA-PERUGIA on UMBRIA TV. And tomorrow there is a golden group

A comprehensive summary of Padua Perugia will be broadcast tonight at 20:30 on Channel 10 of Umbria TV, the official television of Sir Safety Souza Perugia. But tomorrow evening, at 9:30 PM, of course on Umbria TV, the weekly rendezvous with “Golden Set,” the in-depth program on the Block Devils. Guests at Federica Monarchi and Marco Cruciani’s studio for Sir Safety Susa Perugia will be director Simone Giannelli and Flavio Gualberto Central.

