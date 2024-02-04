February 4, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The Earth's core could have stopped (and reversed its rotation)

The Earth's core could have stopped (and reversed its rotation)

Karen Hines February 4, 2024 2 min read

Seismic data suggests Earth's core stopped rotating faster than the planet in 2009, but hypotheses divide scientists.

Many scientists believe that the inner core of the Earth Spin faster, compared to the rest of the planet. However, according to a new study, this trend has reversed in the past ten years. According to two seismologists from Peking University, Yi Yang Yi Xiaodong Song. The results of this research could shed light on many mysteries surrounding the depths of our planet, including the movements of the core that affect the Earth's magnetic field.

Earth's core

The hypothesis that divides scientists

The discovery of the Earth's core dates back to 1936. Scientists got there after studying how seismic waves generated by earthquakes spread across the planet. These changes in wave speed revealed the presence of a nucleus Its width is about 7,000 kilometersIt consists of a solid core of mostly iron, within a shell of liquid iron and other elements. When iron crystallizes from the outer core onto the surface of the inner core, dramatic movements occur Earth's magnetic field.

Basic ground
I Earth's core Did it reverse its rotation? Credit: NASA

Now, two Chinese scientists claim that an inner core exists Its rotation was interrupted Compared to the abaya. They got there after studying Earthquakes from 1995 to 2021: They found that the superspin of the inner core stopped around 2009. These data suggest that the inner core may even Reverse its rotation. If so, then something is happening to the magnetic and gravitational forces that drive the rotation of the Earth's center. We will need to continue studying earthquakes to get a more complete picture of the situation.

See also  Logic puzzle can you solve it in 60 seconds?

source

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The best apps for weather forecasts: download them now

February 4, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Watch the size of the universe in an exciting video

February 4, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

The secret of the Earth's core was revealed by Australian scientists

February 3, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

The Earth's core could have stopped (and reversed its rotation)

February 4, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

Euro 2024: National. In March, two tests were conducted in the United States with Venezuela and Ecuador

February 4, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Cool becomes more powerful. Gemini Pro arrives in Italy, here's what changes

February 4, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

140 passengers were stranded. “The origin of the virus is unknown.”

February 4, 2024 Samson Paul