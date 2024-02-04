The Earth's core could have stopped (and reversed its rotation)

Seismic data suggests Earth's core stopped rotating faster than the planet in 2009, but hypotheses divide scientists.

Many scientists believe that the inner core of the Earth Spin faster, compared to the rest of the planet. However, according to a new study, this trend has reversed in the past ten years. According to two seismologists from Peking University, Yi Yang Yi Xiaodong Song. The results of this research could shed light on many mysteries surrounding the depths of our planet, including the movements of the core that affect the Earth's magnetic field.

The hypothesis that divides scientists

The discovery of the Earth's core dates back to 1936. Scientists got there after studying how seismic waves generated by earthquakes spread across the planet. These changes in wave speed revealed the presence of a nucleus Its width is about 7,000 kilometersIt consists of a solid core of mostly iron, within a shell of liquid iron and other elements. When iron crystallizes from the outer core onto the surface of the inner core, dramatic movements occur Earth's magnetic field.

I Earth's core Did it reverse its rotation? Credit: NASA

Now, two Chinese scientists claim that an inner core exists Its rotation was interrupted Compared to the abaya. They got there after studying Earthquakes from 1995 to 2021: They found that the superspin of the inner core stopped around 2009. These data suggest that the inner core may even Reverse its rotation. If so, then something is happening to the magnetic and gravitational forces that drive the rotation of the Earth's center. We will need to continue studying earthquakes to get a more complete picture of the situation.

source