United defeats Tottenham Conte. Ronaldo 95 on the bench

count angry and ko, Manchester United He plays a good match and beats 2-0 Tottenham , came back strong in the race for a place in the Champions League (now he is fifth with 19 points -1 from Chelsea). The Red Devils produce a lot (even the Pole with Anthony) and they hack Unique before (47′) and Bruno Fernandez THEN (69′): A superb doubling with the Portuguese’s right offset slipping into the top corner. Rejoices Tin Hag who could have closed with a wider score if there had been no superb saves for Loris, among the best on the field. Cristiano Ronaldo stays out And participates only from the bench in the victory of United. Spurs, Perisic, Bentancur and Romero all play from the start, but they don’t make an impact. Conte remains third with 23 points, but City and Arsenal can stretch.

Premier League table

Liverpool is back

On the twelfth day of the English Premier League too Liverpool Get rid – not without suffering – of West Ham From skamkaPost holder. Darwin Nunez’s goal in the 22nd minute was enough to give Klopp back three points to help the Reds move up the table. Decisive Alisson, who at the end of the first half saves a penalty kick for Bowensave the result.

Chelsea, Newcastle and Southampton are fine

Chelsea slows down, on the pitch from 1′ with KoulibalyIn Brentford and does not exceed 0-0. Southampton succeeded instead, 1-0 at Bournemouth thanks to Adams’ decisive goal, and Newcastle gradually passed (1-0 always) with Almiron’s goal and beat Everton’s Lampard.