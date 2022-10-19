Sky and TV8 programs from October 21 to 23 – OA Sport

After a week’s break, the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship resumes and this is done by starting the American journey. It will start over the next weekend with the US Grand Prix, The nineteenth and last round of the season. It will take place at the fantastic COTA – Circuit of the Americas, and given that Max Verstappen has already taken his second world title, there will be no pressure, therefore, the show can benefit from it.

However, on the Texas track, Red Bull can once again dictate the light thanks to the versatile styling, as Ferrari and Mercedes look for a place in the sun once again. So we’ll see how the weekend unfolds in Austin, which anticipates the races in Mexico and Brazil, which will then complete the American trip.

Attention, of course, to the evening and night times, with FP2, for example, which will start already in the early hours of an Italian Saturday given the 7-hour difference.

on TV The weekend of the US Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport via Sky Sport F1 (207), Sky Sport 1 (201) and Sky Sport 4K (213). Streaming will be possible on NOW and SkyGO, while live racing and qualifying will be available on TV8 (125 by Sky and 8 dgt). As always, OA Sport will ensure every shift or session is live streamed, so you don’t miss a second of the F1 show in Austin.

2022 USA GP SCHEDULE – F1 (Italian times)

Friday October 21

21.00-22.00 Free practice 1

Saturday October 22

00.00-01.30 Free practice 2

21.00-22.00 Free practice 3

Sunday 23 October

00.00-01.00 Qualifications

9.00pm US Grand Prix

Photo: LiveMedia / Antonin Vincent / Dppi / DPPI