“It could become one of the best in Europe”

Sandro Tonali increasingly in the center Milan. The midfielder born in 2000, after a complicated year at the Rossoneri, revealed himself Basic In the chessboard Pioli during the last season Scudetto.

As praised by Fabio Carissa. Well-known journalist and commentator, in a video clip on his channel Youtubefocus on the growth of the Rossoneri number 8.

Karissa: “Tonali has become one of the best midfielders in Europe”

“He has become one of the strongest midfielders in Europe, but he has a strange career: At first they said he looked like Pirlo, But in fact he always said he was never inspired by Pirlo, who was an entirely different player. Tonali is a well-footed Gattuso, Especially at the beginning of his career“.

Carissa: “Tonali guarantees several goals”

“But now he has developed two more features that made him leap in quality. The first feature is Ability to enter without the ball. This is the thing that the great Meizalist possesses. The greatest incoming midfielders were also very important players: my friend Nicola Berti, who was the striker par excellence, comes to mind.“

“For a team with 10 or more goals, not from one midfielder but from all the men in the midfield, that makes a huge difference in the world. Tonali becomes the one who guarantees you multiple goals in the leagueYou are guaranteed to enter without the ball, especially now that many teams play with the man, if he does not follow him, he is free. and then It’s cold in front of the goal and scores. They were two traits they had before, but they were backward, thus making them even more important to the team“.