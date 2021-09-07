Now, TV channel, live broadcast, network

Getting into the 2021 season is a longtime favourite, as the circus heads to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix.

The title fight is back pretty much later Max VerstappenHe won the home race the last time and is now top of the standings again.

Few places on the calendar can rival the lively atmosphere in Zandvoort, but Monza is one of them.

We lost last year with the closed race, but this year it’s going to be in front of a crowd of 50% and the Tiffusi will definitely make a lot of noise when they come back.

They will also see two wheel-to-wheel rounds where the second beta of the Sprint Qualification will take place on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2021 Italian Grand Prix…

When is the 2021 Italian Grand Prix?

Practice 1: Friday 10 September 1430-1530 (UK time 1330-1430)

Qualifiers: Friday 10 September 1800 (1700 UK time)

Exercise 2: Saturday 11 September 1200-1300 (UK time 1300-1400)

Speed ​​Qualifiers: Saturday 11 September 1630 (1530 UK time)

Race: Sunday 12 September 1500 (UK time 1400)

Where is the 2021 Italian Grand Prix held?

The last stop of the tri-head is here! Next stop: Monza at the start of the festivities, here it is #GPItaliano poster.#GPItaliano pic.twitter.com/NlmB7gMydu – Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) September 6, 2021

The Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, located in northern Italy, is one of the most famous Formula 1 circuits.

He is a true fan of the F1 calendar, hosting the Italian Grand Prix in all but one season, 1980, since the sport began in 1950.

With long straights and sweeping corners, there are few circuits that can be reached at higher speeds, with cars averaging around 160 mph and reaching over 200 mph.

However, there are plenty of overtaking opportunities on a lap, with the main opportunities available in Turn 1, Turn 4 and Turn 8. Unlike a lot of tracks these days, if you’re faster than the car in front of you and into it. DRS domain, it’s a great opportunity to move forward.

In total, the circle is 3.6 miles long and consists of 11 corners. For many of them, drivers are not really going to hit the gas pedal. When they do, they will have to apply the brakes hard.

Of course, the high-speed nature of the track makes it extremely dangerous, as 52 riders have died there over the years, but changes have been made recently to make it safer.

Where can I watch the 2021 Italian Grand Prix?

In the UK, Sky Sports pay-TV will provide coverage all weekend, from the start of FP1 until the end of the race. You can also access a live broadcast of their coverage via Now TV. Channel 4, live, will broadcast the highlights of the qualifiers and the race.

F1 TV Pro viewers can watch all the action from Monza live. Check if F1 TV Pro is available in your country.

Subscribers to the official F1 app can access live data throughout the weekend and listen to radio commentary on race day.

PlanetF1 will broadcast real time and expert commentary on each weekend session, with coverage starting 30 minutes before each practice and qualifying and one hour before the race.

The Italian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on TV at the following points of sale in other major markets:

United States: ESPN

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Australia: Fox Sports

France: Channel +

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Team

Japan: DAZN

What is the weather forecast for the 2021 Italian Grand Prix?

Friday, September 10 – 28 p.m., partly cloudy

Saturday 11-27 September, partly cloudy

Sunday 12 September – 28 PM, sunny

Italian Grand Prix indicators

Monza is a city located in northern Italy, about 15 km from Milan.

If you are traveling into the countryside, the best airport to go to is Milan Linate, which is only 8 kilometers from the city centre.

The easiest way for travelers from Milan to get to the circuit is by train, as service departs from Milano Centrale and Milano Porto Garibaldi to Monza station every 15 minutes on race weekends.

From Monza station it is then possible to take a shuttle bus to the track. They operate regularly every day and a daily return ticket costs €5. Be prepared to walk a bit when you get off, as it takes up to 30 minutes to get to your seats from the drop-off point.

Driving straight to the track is a bit simple due to its close proximity to the highway.

Address: Monza National Circuit, Viale di Vedano, 5, 20900 Monza MB, Italy

Who are the drivers who won the Italian Grand Prix?

One year after the day Pierre Gasly won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. Blurred eyes again…# F1 pic.twitter.com/BQFktG6fpy – PianetaF1 (@Pianeta_F1) September 6, 2021

The two most dominant drivers ever at Monza are the two most dominant drivers in the history of the sport, Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

Driving a Ferrari, the German won his team’s home race on five occasions between 1996 and 2006, sending wild typhus each time.

Hamilton’s five wins – one for McLaren in 2012 and four for Mercedes between 2014 and 2018 – were less popular with the public as he often battled a Ferrari or two to win.

He’s not the only man in the current grid to have won there multiple times, with Sebastian Vettel doing so on three occasions, most famously in 2008 when he claimed his first Formula 1 victory for Toro Rosso, and Fernando Alonso’s victories in 2007 and 2010.

Last year’s race produced just as much shock as Vettel’s win in 2007 with AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly winning a Formula One race for the first time.

The last 10 winners of the Italian Grand Prix are:

2020: Pierre Gasly (France, AlphaTauri).

2019: Charles Leclerc (Monaco, Ferrari).

2018: Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain, Mercedes).

2017: Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain, Mercedes).

2016: Nico Rosberg (Germany, Mercedes)

2015: Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain and Mercedes).

2014: Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain, Mercedes)

2013: Sebastian Vettel (Germany and Red Bull)

2012: Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain and McLaren).

2011: Sebastian Vettel (Germany and Red Bull)

What are the latest F1 Championship standings?

Drivers Championship

Max Verstappen – 224.5 points

Lewis Hamilton – 221.5 points

Valtteri Bottas – 123 Ponte

Lando Norris – 114 points

Sergio Perez – 108 points

Creators Championship

Mercedes – 344.5 points

Red Bull 332.5 points

Ferrari – 181.5 points

McLaren – 170 points

The full standings of the F1 Championship is Who is the

Tire options at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix

Pirelli brought the hardest set of tires possible to the Dutch Grand Prix, but would have cut a softer pace in the race in Italy.

C2 compound will be hard rubber, C3 will be medium and soft compound will be C4 rubber.

With the weather forecast saying it’s going to be warm and sunny all weekend, don’t expect to see any moisture or raw materials in use.