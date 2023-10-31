Unfortunately for the weekend due to bad weather, the forecast for Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th is very difficult

Weather forecast for the weekend



The first weekend of November will be affected by bad weather. According to the latest updates, in fact, Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th will be characterized by rain, thundershowers and strong winds. In our regions. In short, we’ll have a thoroughly autumnal weekend, given the drop in temperatures we can feel under the pressure of cold incoming currents!

Passed when the new disturbance phase is already opened between Thursday 2 and Friday 3 November Storm Ciaran, heavy rain and gale force winds from north to south. A second disturbance is expected immediately, driven by cold currents descending from northern Europe that will sink into the Mediterranean and make a real impression. CyclonePrecipitation is abundant.

This second hurricane will have significant effects throughout next weekend.

when Saturday 4 November Rainfall is particularly affected North And this TuscanyAs a result Snow starts from 1000/1100 meters High in Valle d’Aosta, upper Piedmont, Lombardy, Cador and Trentino Alto Adige.

Next, everyone’s view LiguriaHigh Tuscany And Trivanetto Stronger events may occur Temporary With high energy and local flooding risk due to extreme differences between different air masses.