October 31, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Unfortunately for the weekend due to bad weather, the forecast for Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th is very difficult

Unfortunately for the weekend due to bad weather, the forecast for Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th is very difficult

Noah French October 31, 2023 2 min read

Weather: The weekend has been marred by bad weather, with severe weather forecast for Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th.





Article dated 10/31/2023
6.11 pm
Mattia Gussoni is a meteorologist



Weather forecast for the weekend

Weather forecast for the weekend


The first weekend of November will be affected by bad weather. According to the latest updates, in fact, Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th will be characterized by rain, thundershowers and strong winds. In our regions. In short, we’ll have a thoroughly autumnal weekend, given the drop in temperatures we can feel under the pressure of cold incoming currents!

Passed when the new disturbance phase is already opened between Thursday 2 and Friday 3 November Storm Ciaran, heavy rain and gale force winds from north to south. A second disturbance is expected immediately, driven by cold currents descending from northern Europe that will sink into the Mediterranean and make a real impression. CyclonePrecipitation is abundant.
This second hurricane will have significant effects throughout next weekend.

when Saturday 4 November Rainfall is particularly affected North And this TuscanyAs a result Snow starts from 1000/1100 meters High in Valle d’Aosta, upper Piedmont, Lombardy, Cador and Trentino Alto Adige.
Next, everyone’s view LiguriaHigh Tuscany And Trivanetto Stronger events may occur Temporary With high energy and local flooding risk due to extreme differences between different air masses.

On Sunday 5 November the bad weather will quickly spread to the rest of the center and much of the south Heavy thunderstorms and strong winds are expected along the coasts.A new wave of bad weather in Italy over the weekend

A new wave of bad weather in Italy over the weekend
In conclusion, the first weekend of the new month will be heavily affected Bad weather: So with heavy clothes and umbrellas, autumn wants to raise its voice, this time in the south.
We will keep you updated on the areas affected by this new disruptive phase.

See also  Gurini meets Austin, "Strengthening European Security in the Atlantic Ocean"








Open the site in the desktop version




Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Former Whirlpool exes identify, feel re-employed – News

October 31, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

After Zerocalcare, Fumettibrutti drops Lucca comics as well. From Giancane to Mikol & Mirko, a selection of artists in support of Israel

October 30, 2023 Noah French
3 min read

Norcia finds its basilica again after seven years. “We rebuilt it stone by stone”

October 30, 2023 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Unfortunately for the weekend due to bad weather, the forecast for Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th is very difficult

October 31, 2023 Noah French
1 min read

Economic agenda for November 1, 2023

October 31, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Giambruno case, Antonio Ricci on Fiorionda: “The sound is over, but if it speaks it is chaos.”

October 31, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

NASA Ingenuity completes the 64th mission to Mars, and exploration continues

October 31, 2023 Karen Hines