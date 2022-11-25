November 25, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Ukraine now confirms: “We killed Iranian military advisers who were flying drones for Moscow.”

Ukraine now confirms: “We killed Iranian military advisers who were flying drones for Moscow.”

Samson Paul November 25, 2022 2 min read

Iranian military advisors who allegedly helped Iran have been killed Russia To pilot the drones used to attack Ukraine in recent weeks. This was announced by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksey DanilovWhich confirmed the rumours Israeli press In October for the killing of Iranians in Crimea. Danilov claims that the Iranians were on the occupied peninsula to help the Russian army use Watch 136 armed drones Provided by Tehran. According to Israeli sources, 10 Iranian soldiers were killed, while Danilov did not specify the number. Kyiv officer – taken from guardian He issued a warning to the Iranians against targeting any military presence they have in Ukraine. “You shouldn’t be where you shouldn’t be,” he said. They were on our lands. “We did not invite them here, and if they collaborate with terrorists and participate in the destruction of our nation, we must kill them,” he added.

Drones leaving Ukraine in the dark

Drones have been used in Russian airstrikes since October Energy infrastructureUkraine. Many areas were left without electricity, including much of the capital KyivWhile the winter cold makes its way and endangers the lives of thousands of civilians in the country. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky She described the recent Russian attacks as a “crime against humanity” while addressing the Security Council’s Security CouncilUnited nations Yesterday, Wednesday, November 23. Tehran At first he denied submitting it Drones To Russia, only to change the version and announce that they only made a small number, months in advance Russian President Vladimir Putin He launched the invasion of Ukraine last February.

See also  Spain remembers the protests of the angry 10 years later - Altima Aura

Read about Open

Read also:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Attacked and insulted by the crowd

November 24, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

That’s right, 10 countries where you can go on vacation for free, take advantage of new trends right away

November 24, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

History of gold coins with the sponsored “Ghost” Emperor statue. Confirmation of experts after three centuries: «They are correct».

November 24, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Prediction England-USA, Kane challenges McKennie

November 25, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Manipulator, Giorgetti in Brussels: “We will cancel aid and tax cuts when energy prices return to pre-crisis levels”

November 25, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Today’s lotto draw and SuperEnalotto numbers on Thursday, November 24, 2022

November 25, 2022 Lorelei Reese
7 min read

Qatar 2022 and Wales, not Wales: After the World Cup, it will change its name to Cymru

November 25, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt