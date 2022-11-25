November 25, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Seventy thousand victims and 60 million euros stolen

Seventy thousand victims and 60 million euros stolen

Samson Paul November 25, 2022 2 min read

Scotland Yard has dismantled an organization that preyed on elderly or tech-savvy people

Posted on:



Professional journalist

He holds a degree in Communication Sciences from Sapienza University and a Masters in Digital Journalism from Paul in Rome, and has been a professional journalist since 2007. He worked as an editor for several local newspapers, and after that, he held the same role in national information sites, which he also followed on social channels.


The largest telephone scam in UK history involving more than seventy thousand victims. The total turnover was at least 60 million euros According to what was confirmed by Scotland Yard, which arrested more than 100 people. The victims of the Maxi scam, which lasted about twenty months, were primarily elderly people or people with little knowledge of technology.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Ukraine now confirms: “We killed Iranian military advisers who were flying drones for Moscow.”

November 25, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Attacked and insulted by the crowd

November 24, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

That’s right, 10 countries where you can go on vacation for free, take advantage of new trends right away

November 24, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Catania, “diesel lords” confiscate a maximum of 25 million

November 25, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

who has not received it yet

November 25, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

England vs USA, am I a legend or a fourth grader? November 25 TV

November 25, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

“Congratulations on this amazing achievement.”

November 25, 2022 Karen Hines