November 25, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Ukraine in the cold and dark: Surgeons use torches

Ukraine in the cold and dark: Surgeons use torches

Samson Paul November 25, 2022 1 min read

The situation is also similar in Mechnikova Hospital in the Central District of Dnepropetrovsk Where according to the manager Sergey Ryzenko “Dozens of patients found themselves in critical condition while on operating tables” just as the lights went out with “anesthesiologists and surgeons flashing their headlights to save them”. “Lack of light will not stop us,” Ukraine’s health ministry said on Facebook.

Zelensky: “Millions of people are in the cold” – “With temperatures below zero, millions of people are without heat, electricity and water. This is a clear crime against humanity,” Volodymyr Zelensky said at the UN Security Council meeting.

In Kyiv, electricity was restored early Thursday afternoon to large parts of Ukraine, including the capital, but it was decided to impose emergency restrictions to ensure electricity works where it is most needed, from hospitals.

Kyiv residents will have electricity for 2-3 hours a day – He said that the people of Kiev would thus receive electricity “for 2-3 hours a day so that the amount of electricity that reaches the capital increases.” Dmytro SaharokDirector of energy company Dtek, reportedly Ukraineska Pravda. After the system has stabilized, Dtek plans to move to already defined scheduled outage schedules.

See also  Let's see when there is danger »ILMETEO.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Seventy thousand victims and 60 million euros stolen

November 25, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Ukraine now confirms: “We killed Iranian military advisers who were flying drones for Moscow.”

November 25, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Attacked and insulted by the crowd

November 24, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

If Italy does not pick up the ships, the transfer will stop

November 25, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

The Bills ruin another Thanksgiving for the Lions, and the Cowboys and Vikings win

November 25, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Never touch the issue of monetary sovereignty

November 25, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

“Space is the new horizon, from Italy 3.1 billion to the European Space Agency”

November 25, 2022 Karen Hines