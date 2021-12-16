UK, new infection record: more than 88 thousand, more than 1,600 omicrons. France imposes restrictions on ‘non-essential’ travel from the UK

the France I will ban ‘non-essential’ trips from and to United kingdom Give Saturday trying to slow down the spread varante Omicron. The government has made it clear how free arrivals will be only for population French and theirs familiesTravel to and from Great Britain will be restricted to everyone else as well Not vaccinated that have been vaccinated, only for “urgent reasons”

. And also because the situation across the channel is getting worse: A New record of infectionreached a height 88376 in 24 hours with Ben 146 dead. At the same time, the identified Omicron variant infections are also increasing: 1,691 in the last day alone, for a total of 11,708.

the government Paris will be held private meeting on safety Friday Which will cure growth Pressure employment Hospitals in France due to the increase in infections in the past weeks. “We will implement a system of controls that is much stricter than we already have,” executive spokesman Gabriel Attal told BFMTV, stressing that authorized travelers returning from the UK would need to: Anti-Covid Test carried out negative Less than 24 hours ago from departure (instead of the current 48 hours), they will have to undergo a period forty Restrictions will be imposed on travel to the country for the purpose of tourism.

This is not the only case taking drastic countermeasures to try to prevent the spread of Omicron. After the tests imposed by him Portugal and Italy, Israel The ban on entering the country for foreigners has been extended until December 29 and extended ‘red list’. Next to Great Britain e DenmarkFrance is listed among the countries at risk. SpainIreland NorwayAnd FinlandAnd Sweden so The United Arab Emirates. It’s possible – according to the media – soon too United States of America are entered. Under current rules, for Israelis returning from these countries – even vaccinated – there is an obligation molecular store Before departure and upon arrival and Quarantine for 7 days.

Specifically, the daily number of new infections with Covid is increasing in Spain: 28,900 cases have been added to the update of the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 27,140, ​​a number that’s the record since July. The numbers are now approaching the peak levels of the previous wave recorded in the summer. However, there are 48 deaths. The hospital bed occupancy rate increased by a few decimal places: Now in regular wards 5.35% and in intensive care units 13.92%.. The positivity rate is 12.24%. Health Minister Carolina Darias said, in a speech before a parliamentary committee, today that “everything suggests” that the wave of infections will continue even after the Christmas holidays, Powered by Omicron متغير variant, according to the Iberian media. With regard to vaccinations, progress is made above all in the forefront of additional doses: They were actually given to 67.4% of those over their 60s.