Breakfast, as experts constantly emphasize, is the most important meal of the day.

We have already made it clear in fact A bad habit to break will affect both the functioning of the brain and the heart system.

Not only is it good to honor this very important morning appointment, but also to honor it in the best possible way to give our bodies an advantage.

Well, few people know, but eating these foods for breakfast will help fortify your defenses against flu and cold.

Indeed, winter, in addition to delighting us with the first snow, long-awaited holidays and beloved Christmas, does not fail to serve us dull diseases.

Proper nutrition and seasonal ailments

To avoid this danger, we generally rely on nutritional supplements, while a few extra tricks on the table would be enough to stockpile immune nutrients.

The first indication is a diet that is varied and balanced according to seasonality and naturally rich in fruits and vegetables.

This way, it will be easier to be filled with vitamins and minerals that are essential for a healthy immune system.

Zinc, a valuable ally for the immune system

Among these, zinc stands out, As reported by Humanitas, it will be able to increase T lymphocytes, thus reducing the severity and duration of the infection..

This mineral is present in many foods, including wheat germ which is nothing more than a part of the wheat kernel.

However, during the refining process, it is removed, so we find no trace of it in 00 flour, which is widely used in the production of bread or biscuits.

Few people know, but eating these foods for breakfast can help strengthen your defenses against flu and cold

How do we do it then? The solution is simpler than expected: Just choose whole or semi-whole grains, always making sure to check the formulation on the label.

Therefore, starting the day with milk and cereal is a good way to absorb zinc and support the immune system.

Zinc-rich foods

However, this mineral can also be found in other foods that should not be missing in our diet.

We find it, in fact, also in walnuts and cashews, excellent for a mid-morning snack or incorporated into the breakfast itself.

Precious zinc is also present in meat, eggs, liver and shellfish are very rich.

advice

After we’ve figured out the importance of this mineral and its friendly foods, let’s remember, however, that as always, it’s best not to overdo it. Contraindications to excess zinc range from digestive problems to weakening of the immune defenses themselves.