Omicron variant, travel and new rules: news in the EU

Not only Italy. With the Omicron variant of covid increasingly threatening Europe, which is seeing infection growth week by week, Other EU countries decide new travel rules and restrictions To reduce the risk of spreading the new variant. After Ireland, Portugal and Greece – which decided yesterday that all travelers arriving in the country, whether vaccinated or not, from next Sunday, must submit a molecular swab with a negative result – today it is France that launches close to the arrival and departure areas to and from the UK.

The “barrier of entry” for those arriving in Italy from other EU countries” is a guarantee, so it’s right to have it. There is a lot of talk about healthcare dictatorship, but the real dictator is the virus. Everyone makes their own strategies, you have to copy those best. , one of the best strategies in the last four months is that of Italy and other countries imitate us. Britain has now been invaded by the Omicron variant, what will happen there will be a lesson for us to implement other measures against the only real dictator and that is the virus.” Undersecretary for Health, Pierpaolo Celeri, said to the microphones at “Italy Woke” on the Radio Cusano campus.

“Italy – noted Celeri – has a better situation than other European countries. Cases are rising and will continue to rise, the Omicron variant will spread, believing that we can prevent it is impossible, our task – explained the Undersecretary – is to try to slow down the spread of our country as much as possible. This coincides Alternate unfortunately with the holidays as happened last year unfortunately.”

France is strengthening controls on arrivals from the United Kingdom, where the new alternative is on the rise and the record of injuries was recorded yesterday since the beginning of the epidemic. In fact, from Saturday, only travelers “residents of France and their family members” will be able to enter the country from Great Britain. Travel to and from Great Britain will be restricted to all others, whether unvaccinated or vaccinated, only for “urgent reasons”, which do not include tourism or work, said a statement from the French government.

In Israel, the ban on non-resident aliens from entering Israel has been extended for at least one week until December 29. This was announced by the Ministry of Health in Tel Aviv, while concerns about the Omicron variant are growing in the country. According to local media reports, the same ministry has added seven countries – including Spain, France and the UAE – to the “red” list (the highest level of risk) and is considering including the United States and Germany. The other four countries on the red list are Ireland, Norway, Sweden and Finland.

At the EU level, “the best thing for travel is to get tests, masks and vaccines done on a large scale, but not to prevent it.” This was confirmed by the Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karenz, on the sidelines of the European Council meetings in Brussels.