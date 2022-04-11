April 11, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Transportation: Uber's turning point in the book of trains, flights, and hotels

Transportation: Uber’s turning point in the book of trains, flights, and hotels

Karen Hines April 11, 2022 1 min read

details

Category: transportation

Uber It is preparing to become an “excellent travel app” by adding the option to rent trains and cars to the current offer, and later open it for flights and hotels.

Uber new age starters will be served United kingdomIt can be purchased as early as summer 2022 Train and bus ticketsuntil the solution is presented car rent.

A year later, at least according to current plans, Uber will be launched in its app Flights and hotel area, to give users the opportunity to purchase the entire ride. The project, according to the international press, does not provide for the direct sale of tickets but In partnership with a number of platforms.

Novelty follows the latest product launched, i.e. Uber explorewhere people can book experiences, lunches, dinners, or even live events.

“Each of us appreciates the freedom to organize a trip with simplicity and comfort – he said Jimmy Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for UK, Northern and Eastern Europe – for years we’ve been offering the possibility to ride a bike or even a scooter, adding trains and buses is a natural progression. We will then move on to flights and hotels, to create a door-to-door travel experience.”

See also  The house bonus: here they come in 2022! Watch out for fraud!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Dream nights in Phuket with Airbnb

April 11, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

This 50 Euro banknote is worth a fortune: Photo

April 10, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

“Fifty docs for a construction site, I lose 4 days a month”

April 10, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Rain and sleet followed by snow and ice, a bizarre week for the US 3B Meteo

April 11, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Transportation: Uber’s turning point in the book of trains, flights, and hotels

April 11, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Because it ended (very badly) with Francesco Monti

April 11, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Neptune’s mystery to science: The Southern Hemisphere is in the middle of summer, but it’s colder and colder

April 11, 2022 Karen Hines