Dream nights in Phuket with Airbnb

It is the most important example of Sino-Portuguese Baroque architectureAn evocative style that combines European and Chinese elements. A testament to Phuket’s colonial pastIt has long been an important port and mining center in the region. mark SongkranThai New Year, and Governor’s Palace It will open its doors to visitors to the platform AirbnbA residence full of history and design.

Phuket, Governor’s Palace, Airbnb Ph.D.

It is famous for its beaches and rich cultural heritagePhuket is a place that always attracts travelers from all over the world. As Thailand prepares for the New Year celebrations, a group of lucky travelers will be able to experience this unique experience through an unforgettable island vacation. “Thailand is an exceptional country with unparalleled warmth and hospitality and some of the most beautiful destinations,” explains Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s general manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan. “We are working with our community to welcome the world to Thailand safely. We are pleased to add the majestic Governor’s Palace To our collection of unique residences across the Kingdom.”

Built by a businessman 119 years ago Pra Bitak Chinprachathe majestic castle Over time, it has received many distinguished personalities and Today it remains one of the most beautiful neoclassical mansions in Phuket. It is located in the old town and It was also recently restored thanks to the intervention of Saran Yen Banya. Website Painter continuityYoung Saran Top designers and visual artists in Thailand.

Awarded Young Designer of the Year by Thailand Wallpapers Magazine And ELLE Décorand the Founding Partner of 56 studioView in Paris Design WeekatIllustration Art Festival Berlin and Al Mira from Milan. His works combined original architectural elements, such as fixtures, tiles and teak floors, Some great pieces of contemporary design.

Guests will be welcomed Patricia Tanchanuk is goodfamous actress and model, and Nurur Sumani steppeChef and Ambassador of Thai Cuisine around the world. Accommodation can be booked on the website airbnb.com/governorsmansion at the expense of $50 for two nights. The initiative is not a competition and Airbnb, for the safety of the participants, is closely monitoring the increase in Covid cases in Thailand and Offered to travelers who will book a travel credit of $1,000 in the event of a cancellation request.

The residency will take place from 15-17 April 2022 It is organized thanks to the supportTourism Authority of Thailand. During their stay in Phuket, guests will be able to practice Diving among the marine beauty of the island and participate in activities aimed at protecting Gibbon in Khao Pra Tao Wildlife Sanctuary.