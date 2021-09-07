Stamp Fees on Postal Savings Bonds: Here’s How They Apply

How is it applied Tax tax fee employment Postal savings bonds? Before answering, we remind you that bfp are investment products that are very popular with Italians because they do not include subscription and refund costs. However, there is an exception for fees of a financial nature. It is also appreciated because you can request repayment of the invested capital at any time. Instead, the interest payable is received after a certain period depending on the security to be chosen. Finally, it is 12.50% easier to tax.

Postal savings bonds: How are stamp duties applied

L ‘tax fee because I am Postal savings bonds Issued before January 1, 2009, it is calculated on the basis of the face value of the individual bfp. It is applied from 2012 and is exactly 0.10% for 2012, 0.15% for 2013 and 0.20% starting from 2014. Proportional tax is applied to the face value of individual securities on December 31 of each year and this is as of 2012. It is then applied when Request to pay the receipt with interest. In any case, there is a minimum contribution which should be €2 per individual address.

With respect to paper vouchers issued before January 1, 2009, they cannot be combined with other financial products. We are talking, for example, about stock deposits, mutual funds or term deposits.

Stamp duty on paper certificates issued after 2009

L ‘tax fee employment paper postal savings bonds Released after 2009 by Italian Post And on immaterial securities, it is calculated on the basis of the face value of all securities having the same ownership. However, this only happens if the actual reimbursement value (after deduction of tax fees) is higher than €5,000.

As mentioned earlier, it has been applied since 2012 with a relative scale of 0.10%, in 2013 by 0.15% up to 0.20% starting from 2014.

It is calculated from December 31, but only if the value of bonds with the same title exceeds 5 thousand euros. If the asset recovery value on December 31 is less than €5,000 for that year, tax will not be due.

Finally, it must be remembered that if the securities are not registered in the name of individuals, the maximum tax will be 14,000 euros from 2014 and 4,500 euros in 2013.

