Who are the richest women in Italy: a new ranking

Forbes Set the new ranking of Italian billionaires. On a public level, Giovanni Ferrero has been confirmed richest man in italy With assets of $36.2 billion, he is ahead of Leonardo Del Vecchio, Giorgio Armani and Silvio Berlusconi. Forbes rating also allows you to know what a file is the richest women from our country.

richest women in italy

The first is Massimiliana Landini Aleoti Which ranks fifth in the general classification. The assets of the owner of the pharmaceutical company Menarini amount to 5.4 billion euros. In 2016, Landini Allotti was already included in the top ten most powerful women on the planet.

In second place in the ranking of the richest women in Italy we find Miuccia PradaThe Milanese designer and entrepreneur who heads the Prada brand with her husband, Patrizio Bertelli, has a net worth of $4 billion. In 2021 Prada ranked fifth in the ranking Most popular brands in Italy According to Talkwalker, a multinational social listening and analytics company.

Scroll down the rankings, in third place there Susan Carol Holland, president and daughter of the founder of Amplifon, with assets of 3.8 billion. Fourth place for Alessandra Garavoglia of the Campari Group, fifth place for Isabella Seràgnoli, Entrepreneur and President of the MAST Foundation.

Sixth place about Juliana Benetton That precedes Maria Franca Fisolo and Marina Prada, respectively Juliana Caprotti. The top ten ends with Marina CaprottiWhile Sabrina Benetton is ranked 11th in the ranking of the richest women in Italy, followed by Lina Tomballato and Barbara Benetton.

With assets of 1.3 billion euros, Simona Giorgetta Ranked 14th. Entrepreneur in the chemical and construction sector of Mapei and the main shareholder of the leading group in building materials, Giorgetta at the beginning of 2022 was listed first in the Ranking of the youngest billionaires in Italy.

To close the ranking of the richest women in Italy according to Forbes magazine there Veronica Squeenzie and Stefania Treva, the latest managing director of Cuban, the company that produced the swabs used as an anti-Covid test. Coban, in 2003, invented and marketed “pooled” swabs, swabs studded with fine synthetic fibers, which have the advantage of releasing 80% of the sample taken from the nostrils of screened people for the presence of the virus, while traditional non-flowing bandages collect only 20% of the sample and liberate it. heritage Stefania Treva 1.2 billion euros.

As for the general classification, there are two women in the top ten: Massimiliana Landini Aliotti, fifth behind Giovanni Ferrero, Leonardo Del Vecchio, Giorgio Armani and Silvio Berlusconi, Miuccia Prada who finished tenth and is preceded by Giuseppe de Longhi and the family, Piero Ferrari, Augusto and Giorgio Perfetti Bate Bertelli.

