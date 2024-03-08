Transport timetables in Milan

A public workers' strike is planned for Friday, March 8, which will also cover the transport sector at a national level. The 'Lotto Marzo' in Milan is full of events celebrating International Women's Rights Day, so the processions may also cause difficulties for surface ATM vehicles (buses and trams). This is true even if the ATM employees are not participating in the strike (so the tunnel will operate normally throughout the day). Of course the trains that will be subject to changes will be: Regional and Trenard passing trains and Trenitalia. But let's take a closer look.

All roads were closed in Milan on March 8

ATM vehicles on strike on March 8

Friday 8 March Milan staff ATM Did not join the strike. For this reason, there will be no dangerous time intervals and all underground lines – except the M4, but for another reason – will continue to operate. Deflections and depressions for surface lines can have many problems. But this is for reasons independent of the Milanese transport company: there will actually be various events in the city, including two large processions.

Train timetables for 8 March 2024 (Trenard and Trenitalia).

Published by Trenord Lombardy Railway Company to use Passengers should be informed. “The Slai Cobas union – he explains – has called for a national strike of all public and private sectors on Friday 8 March 2024 from midnight to 9pm. Regional, suburban, long-distance Trenord service and airport service may be subject to variations and/or cancellation”.

However, as usual, the guaranteed time slots will remain in force between 6 AM to 9 AM and 6 PM to 9 PM, during which trains included in the 'Minimum Guaranteed Services' list will ply and be visible. Through these links: www.trenord.it/trenigarantiti. Trains departing on March 7th at 11.59 PM and scheduled to reach their final destination on March 8th at 12.59 AM will arrive till the end of the journey.

If airport service trains are cancelled, buses will operate without intermediate stops:

Milan Catorna and Malpensa Airport for Malpensa Express. Buses depart from Milan Cadorna via Paleogaba 1.

S50 Stabio to Malpensa Airport and Malpensa Airport – Stabio Airport connection.

“There may be repercussions at the end of the strike, so – continues Trenord – we invite you to pay attention to both the sound announcements broadcast at the stations and the information scrolling on the monitor. Further details are available on the website or through our app, following updates on the movement of trains in 'real time'.”

Similarly, Trenitalia informed customers with a notification on the portal. The company has also activated a call center at 800 89 20 21 for information about timetables and trains. page Dedicated to guaranteed trains.

“From midnight to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 8, a national strike will be called by the FS Group, Trenitalia and Trenitalia Tper employees announced by the unions. Trains – we read in the press release – may be subject to variations. or cancellation, time slots from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and in the evening 6 am to 9 pm is guaranteed. Due to union unrest there may be changes in the service before the start and after the end of the service. , Customer Support and Ticket Offices” .