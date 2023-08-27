Towerborne: 7 Minutes of Gameplay from Gamescom 2023 for Stoic’s Xbox Exclusive

Towerburn Came back to see the occasion Gamescom 2023 with 7-minute gameplay video Allowing to see more about this intriguing title, exclusively for Xbox and PC from Stoic Studios.

Announced at the Xbox Showcase last June, the game is a co-op RPG developed by the creators of The Banner Saga, and features a fantasy setting.

Expected to be released in 2024 but still without a set date, Towerborne will launch on day one directly on Xbox Game Pass.

The video released on the occasion of Gamescom 2023 shows some of the stages of the game, showing the action-packed combat system and multiplayer cooperative dynamics that are typical of the Stoic game in question.