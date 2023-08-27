Towerborne: 7 Minutes of Gameplay from Gamescom 2023 for Stoic’s Xbox Exclusive

Towerburn Came back to see the occasion Gamescom 2023 with 7-minute gameplay video Allowing to see more about this intriguing title, exclusively for Xbox and PC from Stoic Studios.
Announced at the Xbox Showcase last June, the game is a co-op RPG developed by the creators of The Banner Saga, and features a fantasy setting.
Expected to be released in 2024 but still without a set date, Towerborne will launch on day one directly on Xbox Game Pass.
The video released on the occasion of Gamescom 2023 shows some of the stages of the game, showing the action-packed combat system and multiplayer cooperative dynamics that are typical of the Stoic game in question.
Stoic co-op for Xbox
Towerborne is a 4-player co-op action game that can also be played locally, with a look of the classic style of the game. 2D scrolling action.
It will be possible to explore the world map divided into boxes and we will be able to access battles that reward us with new resources and loot to upgrade us. The player uses the tower as a base to recharge. The player can create his own character by making use of different kinds of equipment and create his own fighting style.
