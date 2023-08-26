Starfield: Video performance issues are not present in the game, says Digital Foundry

And based on what we can see in the video clip of the tweet below, Digital Foundry said the little ones Performance issues which appears to have emerged from the videos of the starfield Effective way They don’t exist in the final.

British column editors play the game and get one Special grant from Bethesda (A kind of “papal concession,” as Richard Ledbetter jokingly states in the video) To report at least these are first impressions of the tests that have been performed on Starfield.

In fact, Digital Foundry has remained skeptical about the performance stability of Starfield by analyzing gameplay videos and videos, which show subtle stuttering phenomena and The frame rate dropsHowever, these issues seem to be video-only, possibly due to older versions, and are not present in the final game.