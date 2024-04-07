April 7, 2024

Tourism records record expectations for 2024 in Italy…and Sardinia shines for its “competitiveness”

Karen Hines April 7, 2024

“The year 2024 is expected to set new records for Italian tourism, after the already thriving numbers in 2023.” That's what the first data says SRM-Intesa forecast, according to which the number of tourists in Italy this year is expected to grow by 3.6%, reaching a total of 447 million attendances.

For the south and the islands in particular, Expected growth of +3.4%, equivalent to 85.2 million attendees. The same study confirms how, among Italian regions, Sardinia still has excellent appeal.

In fact, if we compareRegional tourism competitiveness index for 98 EU4 regions (Italy, Spain, France, Germany) Italian regions occupy three of the top ten spots. In the south, 6 regions are higher than the European average Sardinia, along with Puglia and Campania, is above the national average.

It was emphasized that what makes Italian tourism special is the quality of services and the investments of operators in this sector in order to gradually improve the offer.

“The value of tourism is increasingly measured through metrics of quality of services, social and economic impact on regions and investments in digitalization and technology,” the SRM-Intesa note explains. “From first previews of Srm's survey of 900 Italian hotel companies in the past three years, 25% in Italy have invested in sustainability and technology; 40% of companies in the south. Interest will grow in the future: 70% of companies announce their interest in making new investments in the next three years, 75% of which are in the South.

(Union Online/LF)

