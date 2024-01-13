January 13, 2024

Tonight a very bright passage of the Chinese space station is visible in Italy! How do you see it?

Karen Hines January 13, 2024 2 min read

Today, January 13, 2024, at 5.31 p.m., the Chinese Space Station (Tiangong) will perform with a spectacular transit that can be seen with the naked eye all over Italy. Here is the guide and maps

Tonight, January 13, 2024, it begins From 5:31 p.m China's Tiangong Space Station will put on a show! There will be a wonderful crossing and They can be seen all over Italy with the naked eye. If you have clear skies, eyes on the sky, and punctuality, the clip will take about 6 minutes. there Tiangong It will be easy to recognize because it will be a very bright point in the sky and will not “glitter” like a star but will have a steady light. Below is a map of Rome (for example only). In the next paragraph You'll find out how to download maps from your city (elevation will change but times will be roughly the same as rising, south, west, and setting to east).

Map showing the passage of the Chinese space station (Tiangong) from Rome in January 13, 2024 5:31 p.m.

How to download sky maps of your city?

It's very easy to find out Where and when the Chinese space station (Tiangong) will be visible from your city. The quickest way is to call the website The sky from above Choose your city at the top right. Once done, select Tiangong from the list and you're done. Obviously, maps with time and date will be available for download. This site will also allow you to discover the steps From other satellites from which place. Happy “hunting” everyone and clear skies! Here instead, How to discover Starlinks!

