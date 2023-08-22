Tomorrow’s horoscope August 23, 2023 for all signs according to Blackbeard

Tomorrow’s horoscope August 23, 2023: Here’s what Blackbeard predicted and how the positions and motions of the celestial bodies in relation to Earth will affect all signs.

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

Someone highlights your money: It’s not a check, but we’re close, it’s better to justify certain expenses. Regarding the goals set, the day will not reach the goal, and there will still be something pending.

bull. 21/4 – 20/5

Because of the Jupiter-Uranus opposition, career slowdowns will cause uncontrollable anxiety: be rational, nothing happened. Someone needs transparency and some reassurance: you can’t hide your head in the sand!

twins. 21/5 – 21/6

A lively and energetic Wednesday. Be prepared to make changes, even along the way: What you take for granted may not be. You will react with very harsh words in an argument. You will quickly notice and apologize.

cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

A clear recovery on a physical level, thanks to the Moon: since you felt lethargic and tired, today you are back to being the usual mover at full speed. With no distractions around, you can start working with full commitment and excellent performance.

Lion. 23/7 – 23/8

Lunar dissonance in Venus requires a very careful approach to family matters. Less momentum and more security in your thoughts. A little confusion of affection can magnify your fears leaving you restless and insecure.

Bakr. 24/8 – 22/9

Sometimes you think about old projects, only to feel dissatisfied that you never completed them. Save your energy instead of spending it on dead ends. Simplify your efforts.

balance. 9/23 – 10/22

A discreet atmosphere is expected, but on condition that cooperation starts from you: those around you are available, just waiting for your gesture. Invest in yourself: You have the time to reflect, the resources to change, and the reasons to go.

the scorpion. 10/23 – 11/22

Easier said than done, now that the white lady in your sign is surrounded by some motley stars. Shut up, it’s just a moment. Self-criticism is an honest and free way to reflect on one’s limitations and expand one’s possibilities.

Sagittarius. 11/23 – 12/21

When your company hits a snag, you need to take responsibility and address it immediately without feeling sorry for yourself. You are masters of ways to avoid monotony in married life: sugar and hot pepper!

Capricorn. 12/22 – 1/20

Some days you enjoy the enviable calmness of Tibetan monks: even in the face of a few practical mistakes, you can remain positive. Dreams of glory remain hidden in the trenches, waiting for the right moment to charge.

Aquarium. 1/21 – 2/19

It happens to make an unexpected revolution in your day plans, especially when the Moon is in Scorpio. Don’t look weak, react! Some contradictions in the family can be easily removed if you use the bulldozer of honest and direct dialogue.

Fish. 20/2 – 20/3

You may rest now that the Moon is kind to you: if hitherto you have been satisfied with mediocre services, now is the time to ask for more. Situations that seemed complicated are definitely within your reach.