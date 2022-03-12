Today’s horoscope, Saturday March 12th: for Sagittarius, everything is smooth in work

Blackbeard Tower today, Saturday 12 March 2022.

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

Water and earth, the elements that today compete for the sky, douse your fires a little. In short, the procedure is attractive and inward oriented. Possible some grumbling at home. It’s a day we live in as it comes, mood swings included.

bull. 21/4 – 20/5

With the hexagram between the Moon and Uranus, the Sabbath passes quietly. You will carry out many tasks and direct your emotions towards creative purposes. If something in the family seems to be broken, you will find ways and words for reconciliation.

twins. 21/5 – 21/6

Aside from a few slight bends, the wave of emotion flows smoothly. You are on good terms with the environment, communicative and welcoming. Do internal problems need to be resolved? Today some issues can take the right direction.

cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

What a melody the moon plays today in the sign! By resonating in perfect harmony with Uranus and Jupiter, you gain sensitivity and connection. He achieved great success in the kitchen, dinners and meetings with relatives and colleagues.

Lion. 23/7 – 23/8

Good opportunity to remove financial or legal obstacles. The small tangible satisfaction of advancing an ongoing lawsuit. Body tone isn’t excellent, but with a few tricks, you’ll get into shape in the spring.

Bakr. 24/8 – 22/9

Today you are in the mood for chores, affordable shopping and spring cleaning. Supporters of a lot of enthusiasm, the Moon and Uranus in a good exchange. GREAT CLEANING: Throw the skeletons into the closet and dust off the hanger.

Balance. 23/9 – 22/10

The Moon in Cancer is the opposite, but irrelevant. It is enough to manage social relations with a smart strategy and firmly respond to the requests of others. Promote the promotion of your business on social platforms and on the web. You will gain visibility.

The scorpion. 23/10 – 22/11

Today you are in good shape thanks to the advantageous side between the Moon and Jupiter. In terms of understanding, family gives you a lot and you reciprocate. If you’ve been thinking about adopting a four-legged friend for a while, do it now: you’ll find the perfect pet for you.

Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12

Everything is going smoothly in the profession. You make yourself appreciated for your commitment and communication. You know everyone’s secrets, but you’d better keep them to yourself. A one-of-a-kind day: few motivations, few creative impulses. But on the other hand, you grind the buildup.

Capricorn. 12/22 – 1/20

The pair of Jupiter and Uranus will ensure good responses to the opposition of the Moon. Firmness is your best today. Intent and flexibility. Without denying yourself, you go to others and meet halfway.

Fishbowl. 21/1 – 19/2

New opportunities start from a business meeting. Perfect for satisfying the craving for new experiences and moving the routine. A trip, a refresher course that also brings fresh air to the relationship between spouses. good finances.

fish. 20/2 – 20/3

The Moon is a friend of Uranus and Jupiter, promising from the point of view of sensitivity and a supporter of phenomenal visions. softness and acceptability. But calm is protected from boredom thanks to messages, surprises and unusual experiences with a partner.

